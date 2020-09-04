More Culture:

September 04, 2020

Liberty Bell, Independence Hall reopening next week

National Park Service modifying tours due to COVID-19

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Tourism Liberty Bell
independence national historic park M. Fischetti/VISIT PHILADELPHIA

The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall will reopen to visitors Wednesday after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independence National Historical Park is reopening many of its most popular sites after limiting access for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Liberty Bell Center, Independence Hall and Independence Visitor Center will reopen Wednesday, the National Parks Service announced. So will Old City Hall, Second Bank Portrait Gallery, Friends Quaker Meeting House and the Merchant's Exchange Building. 

Congress Hall will open in mid-October upon the completion of an ongoing renovation project.

The park is reopening in accordance with health and safety guidelines from the City of Philadelphia, the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The park has modified tours to meet the city's COVID-19 gathering limits and installed physical markers to promote social distancing between people. Clear, protective shields have been added at public contact stations. 

Park staffers are examining each facility's function and service to ensure operations comply with public health guidelines. 

Several indoor facilities will remain closed: the Great Essentials Exhibit in the West Wing of Independence Hall, the Benjamin Franklin Museum and Print Shop, the Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial, and the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site.

Outdoors spaces, including Independence Mall and Washington Square, remain open. 

The National Park Service is reopening of its 419 national parks on a park-by-park basis.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tourism Liberty Bell Philadelphia National Parks National Park Service Old City Independence National Historical Park Parks Independence Hall

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Three reasons the Flyers saved their season with double-OT win over Islanders
Laughton-goal_090320_usat

Weather

Labor Day weekend weather: Sunny skies in Philly, at shore and Poconos
labor day 2020 forecast

Illness

Philly officials respond to CDC updates on COVID-19 vaccine, evictions
Philly Vaccine Covid Evictions

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' latest Super Bowl odds heading into the 2020 season
145_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_Celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Travel

Four Seasons hotel and spa earn Philly's first prestigious five-star designation from Forbes
Four Seasons Philly Hotel

Labor Day

Things to do Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia
Labor Day weekend in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved