Kalaya chef hosting fine-dining pop-up at Irwin's rooftop restaurant

The acclaimed chef behind one of Philadelphia's most celebrated Thai restaurants is offering food lovers a new way to enjoy her cooking.

Nok Suntaranon, a James Beard Award nominee and the head chef of Kayala Thai Kitchen in Bella Vista, began a 12-night residency Wednesday at Irwin's.

Guests will receive an intimate dinner from atop the Bok Building, an old school that was converted into a multi-purpose commercial space in 2014 and is best known for housing the seasonal Bok Bar.

Irwin's, a rooftop restaurant, has hosted pop-ups for various restaurants throughout the summer, including the Dutch restaurant Noord, because its typical dining services have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also is open to reservations for micro-weddings and other small events.

Visitors to Kalaya's residency will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols and the fine-dining nature of the event. Reservations will be limited to only two parties of four to six individuals on each night.



The event runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through Sept. 19. Those interested can make a reservation on Resy.com.

Parties will pay $60 per person for a six-course pre-fixe menu with wine pairings, classic cocktails and beers available a la carte. A 20% gratuity and a 10% service charge will be automatically charged with each bill to support "frontline workers in the service industry."

The menu will include items like Kalaya's famous blue tapioca dumplings, stir-fried mustard greens, beef tartare, a mushroom larb, spicy red curry chicken and coconut gelato.