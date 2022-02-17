One student killed, two others injured in stabbing at Lincoln University

Three Lincoln University students were stabbed inside a dormitory building on Wednesday night, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.



One of the students died on the scene. The other two students were taken to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, where they were both treated and released, KYW reported.

There is an ongoing investigation into the stabbing, which authorities said is believed to have been an isolated incident. There has not been anymore information released.

Lincoln University released a statement in response to the campus stabbing.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night," university officials said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time."

Anyone with information is urged to call Chester County Detective John DiBattista at (610) 344-6824 or Lincoln University Public Safety at (484) 365-7211.

This is a developing story and will be updated.