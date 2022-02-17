More News:

February 17, 2022

One student killed, two others injured in stabbing at Lincoln University

The incident occurred Wednesday night on the Chester University college campus

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Lincoln University Stabbing Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

One student was fatally stabbed and two others were injured on campus at Lincoln University on Wednesday night, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Three Lincoln University students were stabbed inside a dormitory building on Wednesday night, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said. 

One of the students died on the scene. The other two students were taken to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, where they were both treated and released, KYW reported.


There is an ongoing investigation into the stabbing, which authorities said is believed to have been an isolated incident. There has not been anymore information released. 

Lincoln University released a statement in response to the campus stabbing. 

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night," university officials said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time." 

Anyone with information is urged to call Chester County Detective John DiBattista at (610) 344-6824 or Lincoln University Public Safety at (484) 365-7211. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

