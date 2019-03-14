A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula

Back in February, we listed seven good players who might be released by their teams who should interest the Philadelphia Eagles, partly on the premise that because they were released, they would not count toward the compensatory pick formula. (As a reminder, if signed players don't count toward the comp pick formula, they won't cancel out players the Eagles lose in free agency whose losses will result in free comp picks in the 2020 NFL Draft).

Only two of those players -- Malik Jackson and DeSean Jackson (via trade) -- did indeed become available, and the Eagles got them both.

As such, perhaps it's worthwhile to sort through the list of available free agents, and pick out the players who would not count toward the compensatory pick formula, because they were released (or other). Below is who I found. To note, we did not include players unlikely to receive contracts greater than the veteran minimum.

Quarterback

• Blake Bortles (26)

• Sam Bradford (31)

• Mike Glennon (29)

Running back

• Isaiah Crowell (26)



• Alex Collins (24): Arrested

• Karlos Williams (25): Reinstated from suspension

Wide receiver

• Michael Crabtree (31)

• Bruce Ellington (27)

• Demaryius Thomas (31)

Tight end

• Dion Sims (28)

• Jermaine Gresham (30)

Offensive tackle

• Jermey Parnell (32)

• Ryan Schraeder (30)

• Garry Gilliam (28)

• Mike Remmers (30)

Interior OL

• T. J. Lang (31)

• Josh Sitton (33)

Edge defenders

• Justin Houston (30)

• Nick Perry (29)

• Vinny Curry (30)

Defensive tackle

• Stacy McGee (29)

• Mitch Unrein (32)

Linebacker

• Zach Brown (29)

• Jamie Collins (29)

• Mark Barron (29)

• Josh Bynes (29)

• Antonio Morrison (24)

Cornerback

• Nevin Lawson (27)

• Brian Poole (26)

• Captain Munnerlyn (31)

Safety

• Eric Berry (30)

• Glover Quin (33)

• Jahleel Addae (29)

• Johnathan Cyprien (28)

