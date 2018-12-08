More Sports:

December 08, 2018

Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Phillies expected to be aggressive when Winter Meetings start

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
1001_Matt_Klentak_USAT Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Phillies GM Matt Klentak still has a lot of work to do this offseason.

The MLB Winter Meetings begin Monday, meaning that the rumor mill may finally yield some hard news on the Bryce Harper and Manny Machado front.

After making what many agree was a smart and productive trade, bringing Jean Segura's reliable bat into the fray in the Phillies' infield, the team could make an even bigger splash on the free agency front. They need almost everything.

Here's what Phils beat writer Todd Zolecki had to say:

The Phillies need to address an offense that did not slug enough last season. Harper or Machado would help fill that void. If they sign Machado, somebody like Michael Brantley or A.J. Pollock could still fit into the outfield. The Phils need to provide more balance to the rotation. They struck out on left-hander Patrick Corbin, who agreed to terms this week with the Nationals. But the Phillies have options in free-agent left-handers J.A. Happ, Dallas Keuchel and Yusei Kikuchi. They also could trade for D-backs left-hander Robbie Ray or Giants southpaw Madison Bumgarner. Philadelphia remains interested in free-agent left-handed relievers Zach Britton and Andrew Miller. There is no reason the Phillies cannot find a big bat or two, a big rotation arm and a big bullpen arm in the coming weeks or months. [MLB.com]

As we always do, we are making it easy for you to follow all the latest news and developments in real time with our open thread, live stream of Phillies beat writers and MLB insiders:


Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors MLB Free Agency Manny Machado Bryce Harper

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers' biggest obstacles to contention are all internal
113018-BenSimmonsJoelEmbiid-USAToday

Weekend

Six things to do this weekend, including a boat parade and pop-up Christmas bar
Parade of Lights

Bars

For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era
The 700 club for sale

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Release, restructure, or retain as is: Michael Bennett, Rodney McLeod, Timmy Jernigan
120718TimmyJerniganMichaelBennett

Travel

Here are 5 easy day trips for when you're about to lose your 2018 vacation time
blue pig tavern cape may xmas

Health Stories

Philly dermatologist wants to get under your skin – one word at a time
Carroll - Dr. Jules Lipoff

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved