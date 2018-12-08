Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Phillies expected to be aggressive when Winter Meetings start

The MLB Winter Meetings begin Monday, meaning that the rumor mill may finally yield some hard news on the Bryce Harper and Manny Machado front.

After making what many agree was a smart and productive trade, bringing Jean Segura's reliable bat into the fray in the Phillies' infield, the team could make an even bigger splash on the free agency front. They need almost everything.

Here's what Phils beat writer Todd Zolecki had to say:

The Phillies need to address an offense that did not slug enough last season. Harper or Machado would help fill that void. If they sign Machado, somebody like Michael Brantley or A.J. Pollock could still fit into the outfield. The Phils need to provide more balance to the rotation. They struck out on left-hander Patrick Corbin, who agreed to terms this week with the Nationals. But the Phillies have options in free-agent left-handers J.A. Happ, Dallas Keuchel and Yusei Kikuchi. They also could trade for D-backs left-hander Robbie Ray or Giants southpaw Madison Bumgarner. Philadelphia remains interested in free-agent left-handed relievers Zach Britton and Andrew Miller. There is no reason the Phillies cannot find a big bat or two, a big rotation arm and a big bullpen arm in the coming weeks or months. [MLB.com]

