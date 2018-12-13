More Sports:

December 13, 2018

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news from the Winter Meetings

The Bryce Harper sweepstakes are in full swing.

Baseball's Winter Meeting will come to an end following Thursday's Rule 5 Draft and (surprise, surprise) the Phillies continue to be linked to nearly ever big name player available in free agency or currently on the trade block. 

Earlier this week, the Phillies made a somewhat surprising move by signing veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a three-year deal, joining Jean Segura and others as the latest additions to a roster that's been constantly in flux for the last several years. 

But the Phillies aren't done yet. They're still hunting for their biggest prize of the offseason. Their white whale. Because while all these signings and trades are great, we know what the fanbase is really hoping Matt Klentak and Co. can accomplish this winter. They want to land that big fish.

[NOTE: This has nothing to do with either the Miami Marlins OR Mike Trout, but I totally get how that might've been confusing.]

On Wednesday, Bryce Harper's agent Scott Boras took questions from the media, and was asked plenty about the Phillies. After a report emerged recently that harper was "lukewarm" on the idea of playing in Philly, Boras shot down that notion somewhat quickly. 

And when asked specifically about Matt Klentak's recent comments about not being held hostage by guys like Harper and Manny Machado, Boras offered up the following assessment:

The Phillies hardly expect to leave the Winter Meetings with one of those two free agents under contract, as their courting will likely last for several more weeks, but so far it seems like they're very much in contention.

In the meantime, you can follow the latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies in today's live updates post: 

 

