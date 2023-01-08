Live updates / open thread, Week 18: Eagles 13, Giants 0

For a while now, the Philadelphia Eagles have been on the brink of clinching an NFC East title, as well as the 1 seed in the NFC, which would give them a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. However, disappointing losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have delayed celebrations. They'll try to take care of business this time around against their longtime rival, the New York Giants.

Jalen Hurts will make his return for this matchup, after being shelved the last two games with a sprained shoulder. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will also make his return from a lacerated kidney, suffered during Thanksgiving weekend against the Packers. The Giants, meanwhile, have some notable injuries, which might not even matter, since they are expected to rest their best players anyway. You can find the full Eagles-Giants injury report here.

We didn't even bother posting our typical "five matchups to watch" this week, because it's hard to know who the Giants will/won't be suiting up in this game. It was reported on Friday night that they would be starting six-year veteran backup Davis Webb, who has never attempted a pass in an NFL regular season game. Instead we noted five Eagles players to watch, and pointed out 10 single-season records that the Eagles can break in their final regular season game.



The Eagles are heavy 16-point home favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

