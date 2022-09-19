Live updates/open thread, Week 2: Vikings at Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their 2022 season with a win in Detroit over the Lions. In Week 2, they will face the high-powered Minnesota Vikings in their home opener.

Heading into Week 2, the Eagles have no players on their injury report, and just two players of note on injured reserve. They'll have all 22 of their starters available for the second consecutive week. The Vikings are also very healthy heading into this matchup. You can find the full Eagles-Vikings injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Vikings have all sorts of dangerous weapons on offense, including star WR Justin Jefferson, RB Dalvin Cook, and the steady-producing WR Adam Thielen. They'll have to figure out how to slow down the Vikings' potent offense after giving up 35 points in Detroit Week 1. On the other side of the ball, the Vikings have a disruptive pass-rushing duo in Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith. It'll be on Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, and the rest of the Eagles' offensive line to give Jalen Hurts time to operate.



The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

