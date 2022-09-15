Eagles-Vikings Week 2 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first season-ending injury of note Week 1, when they lost DE Derek Barnett with a torn ACL. Still, they remain very healthy relative to the rest of the NFL. In Week 2, they'll face another very healthy team in the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's the Eagles-Vikings injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status TE Jack Stoll Ankle Limited





Wednesday notes:

• The Eagles also listed six other players — Fletcher Cox, Landon Dickerson, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Sweat — on their injury report with "rest" designations. They are not injured.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.



• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that requires surgery. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, per reports. We covered his situation in more depth here.







Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status CB Andrew Booth Quad DNP DE Jonathan Bullard Biceps Full S Lewis Cine Knee Full



Wednesday notes:

• Andrew Booth was the Vikings' second-round pick this year. He played two special teams snaps Week 1 against Green Bay, but did not play in the regular defense.



• Lewis Cine was the Vikings' first-round pick this year. He did not play against Green Bay Week 1. He will likely make his professional debut against the Eagles.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

No noteworthy players.

