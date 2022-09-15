Eagles-Vikings Week 2 injury report, with analysis

September 15, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first season-ending injury of note Week 1, when they lost DE Derek Barnett with a torn ACL. Still, they remain very healthy relative to the rest of the NFL. In Week 2, they'll face another very healthy team in the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's the Eagles-Vikings injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|TE Jack Stoll
|Ankle
|Limited
Wednesday notes:
• The Eagles also listed six other players — Fletcher Cox, Landon Dickerson, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Sweat — on their injury report with "rest" designations. They are not injured.
• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.
• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that requires surgery. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, per reports. We covered his situation in more depth here.
|Player
|Injury
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|CB Andrew Booth
|Quad
|DNP
|DE Jonathan Bullard
|Biceps
|Full
|S Lewis Cine
|Knee
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Andrew Booth was the Vikings' second-round pick this year. He played two special teams snaps Week 1 against Green Bay, but did not play in the regular defense.
• Lewis Cine was the Vikings' first-round pick this year. He did not play against Green Bay Week 1. He will likely make his professional debut against the Eagles.
No noteworthy players.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader