More Sports:

September 15, 2022

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091522LaneJohnson Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson got some rest on Thursday. If you clicked in panic thinking Lane had an injury, sorry about that.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first season-ending injury of note Week 1, when they lost DE Derek Barnett with a torn ACL. Still, they remain very healthy relative to the rest of the NFL. In Week 2, they'll face another very healthy team in the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's the Eagles-Vikings injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury Thurs FriSat Status 
TE Jack StollAnkleLimited


Wednesday notes:

• The Eagles also listed six other players — Fletcher Cox, Landon Dickerson, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Sweat — on their injury report with "rest" designations. They are not injured.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that requires surgery. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, per reports. We covered his situation in more depth here.

051020VikingsLogo2020

Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status 
CB Andrew Booth Quad DNP    
DE Jonathan Bullard Biceps Full    
S Lewis Cine Knee Full    


Wednesday notes

• Andrew Booth was the Vikings' second-round pick this year. He played two special teams snaps Week 1 against Green Bay, but did not play in the regular defense.

• Lewis Cine was the Vikings' first-round pick this year. He did not play against Green Bay Week 1. He will likely make his professional debut against the Eagles.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

No noteworthy players.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J. lawmaker considers amending state's single-use bag ban amid residents' grow piles of reusable bags
New Jersey Bag Ban

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Illness

HelloFresh ground beef from July may be contaminated with E. coli, USDA warns
HelloFresh beef E. Coli

Eagles

A.J. Brown says Lincoln Financial Field will be "rocking on Monday night" and other Eagles notes
AJ-Brown-Eagles-Lions-Week-1-September-2022

Music

I did it all for the ... Fred Durst? Limp Bizkit frontman to host Halloween party at Moshulu
Fred Durst Party

Food & Drink

Eat and drink your way down Frankford Avenue during Fishtown's fall festival
Fishtown Fall Festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved