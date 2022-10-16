More Sports:

October 16, 2022

Live updates/open thread, Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101622EaglesFans Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and Eagles fans will indeed get Dallas on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and they'll try to get to 6-0 in a huge Sunday Night Football event against the hated Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Heading into Week 6, the Eagles are getting healthier, as the entire offensive line participated fully in practice on Friday. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have major injuries to extremely important players, like QB Dak Prescott and LT Tyron Smith. You can find the full Eagles-Cowboys injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' offensive line will be challenged by a fearsome Cowboys pass rush, led by star second-year player Micah Parsons. The Cowboys are second in the NFL with 20 sacks, but they have not yet faced an offensive line anywhere near as talented as the Eagles' this season. Still, expect the Eagles to lean on their rushing attack, and pick their spots to throw down the field.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys will look to play ball control offense, and try to take the game out of backup quarterback Cooper Rush's hands by establishing the run. The Eagles will try to get the Cowboys in unfavorable down and distances, and then deploy their somehow less heralded — but every bit as dangerous — pass rush against Dallas' makeshift offensive line. Can Rush make enough plays to keep the Cowboys in this game? 

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the games in the comments below the live tracker.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Group X

Celebrate Fall at the Family-Friendly Navy Yard Fall Festival on Oct. 19
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Second suspect arrested in Roxborough High School shooting that killed football player, injured 4 others
Roxborough shooting arrest

Sponsored

Steve Martorano's new Philly restaurant is hiring at Rivers Casino
Limited - Rivers Casino Philadelphia - Steve Martorano

Health News

Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Virtua Proton Therapy

Eagles

Eagles-Cowboys: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 6
Eagles-Cowboys-Elliott_010622_usat

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Family-Friendly

Celebrate fall at Philadelphia Premium Outlet's new family-friendly festival
Philadelphia Premium Outlets fall festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved