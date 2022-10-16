Live updates/open thread, Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and they'll try to get to 6-0 in a huge Sunday Night Football event against the hated Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Heading into Week 6, the Eagles are getting healthier, as the entire offensive line participated fully in practice on Friday. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have major injuries to extremely important players, like QB Dak Prescott and LT Tyron Smith. You can find the full Eagles-Cowboys injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' offensive line will be challenged by a fearsome Cowboys pass rush, led by star second-year player Micah Parsons. The Cowboys are second in the NFL with 20 sacks, but they have not yet faced an offensive line anywhere near as talented as the Eagles' this season. Still, expect the Eagles to lean on their rushing attack, and pick their spots to throw down the field.



On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys will look to play ball control offense, and try to take the game out of backup quarterback Cooper Rush's hands by establishing the run. The Eagles will try to get the Cowboys in unfavorable down and distances, and then deploy their somehow less heralded — but every bit as dangerous — pass rush against Dallas' makeshift offensive line. Can Rush make enough plays to keep the Cowboys in this game?

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the games in the comments below the live tracker.