March 28, 2019

Live updates: Phillies host Braves on Opening Day

Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A panoramic photo of fans arriving at the Philadelphia Phillies 2018 home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

It's finally here. Opening Day has arrived and there hasn't been this much buzz around the Phillies in quite some time. 

This afternoon, the Phillies will start their 2019 campaign when they host the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola, who finished third in the NL Cy Young voting, will get the start as the Phillies roll out a new-look lineup that should be able to compete with any team in baseball. 

There will be a lot going on down in South Philly, as fans flock to the ballpark early to begin tailgating. You can follow all the action from the parking lots in Brian Hickey's live blog. For everything else, we'll have you covered right here with live updates and analysis from CBP. 

In the meantime, we've got plenty for you to read in our Phillies season previews... 

Phillies season preview
C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | RF | CF | LF
SP | RP | Bench | Coach

We also have plenty of other coverage to help you pass the time until first pitch:

•  MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies Opening Day edition
•  10 Phillies storylines to watch for during the 2019 regular season
•  Phillies' World Series odds improving and bettors are showing the love
•  Anonymous MLB scout calls Phillies’ Odubel Herrera a ‘f***ing dog’
•  Phillies predictions: Experts don't know what to make of 2019 Phillies
•  MLB players anonymously vote Bryce Harper 'most overrated' in a landslide

And now, onto the action... 

MORE: Citizens Bank Park's new bollards ready in time for Phillies Opening Day | Shake Shack giving out free Phillies tickets Thursday morning

