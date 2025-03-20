Longwood Gardens to get direct bus lines from Philly, New York City

Getting to Longwood Gardens will become easier later this month with the debut of direct bus lines running from Philadelphia and New York City to the sprawling botanical preserve in Chester County.

OurBus, the intercity charter bus network, will start offering routes to the destination in Kennett Square on March 29. The bus initially will operate on Saturdays and Sundays before expanding to weekday service in the future.

OurBus will have two routes out of Philadelphia that both arrive at Longwood Gardens at 12:30 p.m. on weekends. One bus will leave from the Franklin Mall in Northeast Philadelphia at 11 a.m. and a second will leave from the intercity bus terminal outside Spring Garden Station in Northern Liberties at 11:35 a.m. Return trips to Philadelphia will leave Longwood Gardens at 5:45 p.m, and round-trip bookings will cost $54.

The route out of New York City will leave from Hudson Yards at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at 12:30 p.m. Return trips to New York also will depart at 5:45 p.m. Round-trip bookings will cost $80.

The bus routes will make it more convenient for people without cars to get to Longwood Gardens, whose surrounding public transit options in Chester County are limited.

The 1,100-acre attraction drew a record 1.6 million visitors last year, and it was named the best botanical garden in the United States this week by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

In the fall, Longwood Gardens opened a new conservatory, bonsai house and other attractions built as part of a $250 million renovation. The West Conservatory features a Mediterranean garden with more than 70 species inside the 32,000-square-foot building, which draws sunlight through a glass roof. Longwood is also home to a range of outdoor gardens and trails built around the centerpiece Main Garden Fountain, which has more than 1,700 water jets and serves as a hub for colorful light shows and holiday celebrations.

General admission to Longwood Gardens costs $25-$35 for adults. Discounts are available for seniors, veterans and children. Admission is free for kids under 4 years old. OurBus recommends booking tickets to Longwood Gardens before purchasing bus tickets.