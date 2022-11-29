Driver gets prison in wrong-way crash that killed U.S. Army vet in Bucks County

An Upper Southampton woman will spend at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a head-on car crash last year that killed an 87-year-old veteran of the Korean War, Bucks County prosecutors said.

The crash in Lower Southampton happened on March 21, 2021 along the 300 block of County Line Road. Adrienne Breslin, 46, had been driving her Dodge Durango in the eastbound lanes when she crossed into the opposite lane. One vehicle was able to avoid Breslin's car, but she then collided with another vehicle, causing injuries that killed U.S. Army veteran and retired school teacher Irwin Linder, police said.

Breslin had been going 48 mph and did not apply her brakes prior to striking Linder's car, investigators said. She was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

After the crash, Breslin was released from jail on $25,000 unsecured bail.

On Sept. 10, 2021, Breslin was arrested by Upper Southampton police on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was found to be in possession of drugs and alcohol, authorities said. She was arrested by Upper Southampton Police again in February of this year, when she was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

In August, Breslin pleaded guilty to the charges in the crash that killed Linder and also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the two unrelated DUI cases.

On Monday, she was sentenced to two to five years in state prison followed by two years of probation. She will serve concurrent jail sentences for the two DUI cases.