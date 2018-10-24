More Health:

October 24, 2018

Lumos Yoga and Barre will host a breast cancer awareness yoga class tomorrow

Donation-based yoga followed by a demo and discussion on self-check breast exams

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Breast Cancer
Lumos Yoga and Barre breast cancer awareness Larkin Silverman/Lumos Yoga and Barre

Lumos Yoga and Barre is raising money to help women with breast cancer through a yoga event taking place Thursday, Oct. 25. The event, dubbed 'Check Yo' Self' will also teach women how to do self breast examinations and will take place at the studio's Fairmount location

Lumos Yoga and Barre is hosting a donation-based yoga flow with a breast cancer-awareness theme to benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer, dubbed ‘Check Yo' Self,' at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lumos’s co-founder Larkin Silverman will be leading the group through an all levels-welcome, 60-minute, slow-flow yoga class. The session will be followed by a discussion and instructional demonstration with board-certified gynecologist Dr. Dana Shanis, of ​Rittenhouse Women's Wellness Center, on how to properly examine your own breast tissue and how to explore for lumps.

‘Check Yo’ Self’ began as a fundraiser for one Larkin’s close friends who was diagnosed with breast cancer just over a year ago. The friend found her own lump during a routine self-exam, and her treatment team credits her for saving her own life. The doctors say it was the smallest lump any patient had ever discovered on their own via a self-check, rather than a routine mammogram screening. Thus proving the importance of Dr. Shanis’s instructional demonstration.

RELATED READ: Celebrate fall at this candle-lit relaxation workshop in Midtown Village

All donations for the Check Yo' Self event should be made in cash. The suggested donation is $15, but all contributions are welcome and will directly benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer. You can reserve your spot here.

Lumos Yoga and Barre is located at 2001 Green St. in Fairmount.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Breast Cancer Fairmount Self-Care Yoga Donations Charity Prevention

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch
102418MichaelBennett

Food & Drink

Where to eat, drink and watch the Eagles play Sunday morning in London
stats on 17 rittenhouse sports bar

Controversies

The former Philly cop with the 'Nazi tattoo' is a police captain down at the Navy Yard now
10232018_Hans_Lichterman

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles can still be fixed, but it might take some trades to do it
102318_Doug-Pederson_usat

Health Stories

Local outrage, fear over Trump Administration's transgender proposal
Carroll - Rally for Trans Existence and Resistance

Arts & Culture

Penn Museum celebrating Day of the Dead
Sugar Skull

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.