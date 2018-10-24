Lumos Yoga and Barre will host a breast cancer awareness yoga class tomorrow

Lumos Yoga and Barre is hosting a donation-based yoga flow with a breast cancer-awareness theme to benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer, dubbed ‘Check Yo' Self,' at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lumos’s co-founder Larkin Silverman will be leading the group through an all levels-welcome, 60-minute, slow-flow yoga class. The session will be followed by a discussion and instructional demonstration with board-certified gynecologist Dr. Dana Shanis, of ​Rittenhouse Women's Wellness Center, on how to properly examine your own breast tissue and how to explore for lumps.

‘Check Yo’ Self’ began as a fundraiser for one Larkin’s close friends who was diagnosed with breast cancer just over a year ago. The friend found her own lump during a routine self-exam, and her treatment team credits her for saving her own life. The doctors say it was the smallest lump any patient had ever discovered on their own via a self-check, rather than a routine mammogram screening. Thus proving the importance of Dr. Shanis’s instructional demonstration.

All donations for the Check Yo' Self event should be made in cash. The suggested donation is $15, but all contributions are welcome and will directly benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer. You can reserve your spot here.

Lumos Yoga and Barre is located at 2001 Green St. in Fairmount.