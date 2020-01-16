More Events:

January 16, 2020

Lumos Yoga & Barre donating MLK Day proceeds to Philly causes

Fairmount studio will support local organizations on Monday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
MLK Day Of Service Fitness
Lumos Yoga Barre Philly Source/Buena Suerte Photography

To celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Lumos Yoga & Barre in Fairmount is donating teaching wages and revenue to various Philly causes on Monday.

Philadelphia will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday with numerous events around the city honoring the late civil rights leader.

At Fairmount's Lumos Yoga & Barre, you can help others in need by helping yourself, too.

Proceeds from all Lumos barre, yoga, sculpt and stretch classes on Monday will support causes around Philadelphia.

"While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be marked by a day of service within our communities, not everyone has the luxury in their work/life schedule to make that happen, and unless in-service days are a part of your workplace culture, it can feel frustratingly futile to feel called to action but have no outlet to rise to the occasion," the studio said in a statement.

All teaching wages and class revenue will be donated to Women Against Abuse, Haircuts 4 Homeless, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and The National Eating Disorder Association Walk in Philadelphia

“We believe this is one small action we can take to actively make a difference within our city, to bring service to you, our clients," co-Founder Larkin Silverman said. "⁣It’s already been incredible to see our team come together and give back in this way by identifying causes they care about, and choosing to donate their valuable time.”

Lumos Yoga & Barre is located at 2001 Green Street. You can sign up for MLK Day classes here.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLK Day Of Service Fitness Philadelphia Volunteering Fairmount Donations Classes Yoga Martin Luther King Day Barre

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
011520CoryLittleton

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia

Illness

Philly's STD rate ranks among the highest in the U.S., analysis reveals
Philly STD Rate

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Music

Philly bands Lovelorn and Beach Slang added to the SXSW 2020 lineup
Beach Slang Lovelorn SXSW

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved