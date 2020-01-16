Lumos Yoga & Barre donating MLK Day proceeds to Philly causes

Philadelphia will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday with numerous events around the city honoring the late civil rights leader.

At Fairmount's Lumos Yoga & Barre, you can help others in need by helping yourself, too.

Proceeds from all Lumos barre, yoga, sculpt and stretch classes on Monday will support causes around Philadelphia.

"While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be marked by a day of service within our communities, not everyone has the luxury in their work/life schedule to make that happen, and unless in-service days are a part of your workplace culture, it can feel frustratingly futile to feel called to action but have no outlet to rise to the occasion," the studio said in a statement.

All teaching wages and class revenue will be donated to Women Against Abuse, Haircuts 4 Homeless, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and The National Eating Disorder Association Walk in Philadelphia.

“We believe this is one small action we can take to actively make a difference within our city, to bring service to you, our clients," co-Founder Larkin Silverman said. "⁣It’s already been incredible to see our team come together and give back in this way by identifying causes they care about, and choosing to donate their valuable time.”

Lumos Yoga & Barre is located at 2001 Green Street. You can sign up for MLK Day classes here.