More Culture:

October 13, 2025

M. Night Shyamalan is making a TV show about the Magic 8 Ball

Wondering who's in the cast? Ask again later.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Magic 8 Kris Craig/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

M. Night Shyamalan will direct and co-create a TV series based on the Magic 8 Ball toy. The project is one of several that Mattel is producing following its 'Barbie' blockbuster.

For his next project, M. Night Shyamalan is peering inside the Magic 8 Ball.

The filmmaker will direct a live-action series based on the fortune-telling Mattel toy, Variety reported Monday. Shyamalan will also serve as co-creator with Brad Falchuk, who is writing the TV show. Falchuk previously created "American Horror Story," "Glee" and "Scream Queens" with Ryan Murphy.

MORE: 'Task' Episode 6 recap: Worlds collide and masks come off in Delco crime drama

Shyamalan, who grew up in the Penn Valley section of Lower Merion and now lives with his family on an estate in Willistown, Chester County, teased the series via an Instagram post of the screenplay for the pilot episode. A Magic 8 Ball rests atop it.

"Been working on this for a couple years… Who’s in? #ItIsCertain #Magic8Ball 🎱," he wrote.

Little else is known about the project, which will be Shyamalan's first foray into television since "Servant." The show, which ran for four seasons on AppleTV+, was set and shot in Philadelphia. It sparked a multi-million dollar lawsuit that concluded earlier this year.

Mattel has been developing several projects based on its toys since the success of "Barbie." The company, which will produce the Magic 8 Ball series, also has movies centered on Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Polly Pocket and the Masters of the Universe action figures in the works.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV M. Night Shyamalan Philadelphia Toys Mattel

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Planning Perspectives

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Just In

Must Read

Edcucation

Philly schools see progress in math but reading scores still lag

philly students math scores

Sponsored

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Limited - Planning Perspectives

Adult Health

Many people with chronic pain turn to comfort eating, but there are ways to avoid it

Chronic Pain Comfort Eating

Shopping

Take a look inside Nike's World of Flight store in Philly

World of Flight Main

Halloween

A Halloween dance party takes over Peddler’s Village with a spooky silent disco

Peddler's Village Deadly Disco

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved