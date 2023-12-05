More News:

December 05, 2023

Man charged in fatal stabbing at Macy's in Center City

Authorities say Tyrone Garcell Tunnell, 30, killed one security guard and wounded another at the department store Monday morning

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
Macy's Stabbing Arrest StreetView/Google Maps

Tyrone Garcell Tunnell, 30, has been charged in Monday morning's fatal stabbing at the Macy's department store in Center City. Eric Harrison, a 27-year-old security guard, died from his injuries.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with homicide and related offenses in Monday's deadly stabbing at the Macy's in Center City.

Tyrone Garcell Tunnell was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed two security guards at the department store at 13th and Market streets, killing one of them and wounding the other.

Tunnell allegedly tried to steal hats from the store at around 10:45 a.m. He was stopped by the security guards, who took back the items and allowed Tunnell to leave the store, police said. Tunnell allegedly returned about 15 minutes later and attacked one of the guards with a knife, prompting the other to intervene.

Security guard Eric Harrison, 27, was stabbed once in the neck and later died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, authorities said. The second guard, a 23-year-old man whose name authorities have not released, endured wounds to the face and arm. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

After the stabbing, Tunnell allegedly fled the store and was later arrested at SEPTA's Somerset Station in Kensington.

Macy's closed temporarily on Monday afternoon but has since reopened.

Tunnell is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, retail theft and related offenses.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the stabbing of two men who were "doing their jobs in support of the safety and peace of coworkers and customers."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Center City Crime Police

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Donations

Here's where to donate toys for Philadelphia kids this holiday season
2023 holiday toy drives

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Mental Health

The holidays can be demanding; here's how to reduce stress
Holiday stress

Food & Drink

Bastia, a Mediterranean cafe, to open at upcoming boutique hotel in Fishtown
Bastia Fishtown Hotel

Sixers

One thought on each member of the Sixers' rotation
Embiid 12.1.23

Entertainment

Sing along to Beyoncé songs during special screening of 'Renaissance' by Philadelphia Film Society
beyonce sing along philly film society

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved