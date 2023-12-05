Man charged in fatal stabbing at Macy's in Center City

A 30-year-old man has been charged with homicide and related offenses in Monday's deadly stabbing at the Macy's in Center City.

Tyrone Garcell Tunnell was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed two security guards at the department store at 13th and Market streets, killing one of them and wounding the other.

Tunnell allegedly tried to steal hats from the store at around 10:45 a.m. He was stopped by the security guards, who took back the items and allowed Tunnell to leave the store, police said. Tunnell allegedly returned about 15 minutes later and attacked one of the guards with a knife, prompting the other to intervene.

Security guard Eric Harrison, 27, was stabbed once in the neck and later died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, authorities said. The second guard, a 23-year-old man whose name authorities have not released, endured wounds to the face and arm. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

After the stabbing, Tunnell allegedly fled the store and was later arrested at SEPTA's Somerset Station in Kensington.

Macy's closed temporarily on Monday afternoon but has since reopened.

Tunnell is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, retail theft and related offenses.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the stabbing of two men who were "doing their jobs in support of the safety and peace of coworkers and customers."