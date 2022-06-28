Made In America Festival seeks artwork to feature on CAUSE VILLAGE installation

Philadelphia artists and students have a chance to be featured at the Made in America Festival this Labor Day weekend.

Made in America, which takes place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, put out a call for artwork submissions. Some of them will be displayed in the festival's CAUSE VILLAGE.

The festival will use the submissions to cover each of the 11 huge letters that make up a 20-foot-tall art installation. Hopeful artists must choose one letter to cover with their artwork and submit their designs by Wednesday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Eleven artists will be selected – one for each letter – and there will be a dedicated booth at the festival for the artists to showcase their work and discuss their artistic inspiration with festival-goers.

According to the festival's website, CAUSE VILLAGE is Made in America's "philanthropic footprint and hub for social action." Each year since Made in America's inception in 2012 (aside from a pandemic- and civil unrest-related cancellation in 2020), more than 56 charitable and activist organizations representing a wide variety of causes have participated, garnering an average of 15,000 social actions being taken at each festival.

Made In America's website dictates guidelines for the community-focused art it seeks:

"Designs must be uplifting and inspired by causes represented at CAUSE VILLAGE, such as education, voter registration, animal welfare, hunger, homelessness, arts and culture, financial literacy, mental health, environmental sustainability, workforce development, social justice and civil rights."

Headliners for the 2022 festival include Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator. The lineup also includes Philly natives Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert.