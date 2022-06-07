Made in America lineup to be headlined by Tyler the Creator, Bad Bunny

Rappers Tyler the Creator and Bad Bunny will headline the Made in America Festival, which returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the 10th time over Labor Day weekend.

The lineup also includes Philadelphia natives rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan, whose album "Heaux Tales" won the Grammy Award for best R&B album earlier this year. The festival takes place Sept. 3-4.

Other performers include Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Victoria Monet, Toro Y Moi, Lil Tjay, Burna Boy, Tate McRae, Rels B, Larry June, Key Glock, Baby Face Ray, Chimbala, Fuerza Regida and Ryan Castro.

The festival has occurred in Philadelphia each year since it was first established in 2012, with the exception of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation. Last year, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion headlined the festival.

Tyler the Creator is currently touring behind his 2021 album "Call Me If You Get Lost," which received widespread critical acclaim and commercial. The album was included on many end-of-year lists, including those by Complex, the New York Times and Pitchfork. It hit at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

He also took home the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in April.

Bad Bunny will embark on his "The World's Hottest Tour" beginning in August. The Puerto Rican rapper was the most streamed artist across the globe in 2020 and 2021. His fourth solo studio album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart after its early May release.

It was the second Spanish-language album to premiere at No. 1 on the 66-year-old chart. His 2020 album "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" was the first.

The music festival is curated by Jay-Z through Roc Nation and generates up to $150 million in economic impact for the city each year, festival organizers said.

The Cause Village, which highlights charitable groups and organizations like Black Votes Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly and United in Community, will return this year, too.

Tickets are on sale now. The two-day, Tier 1 festival pass is $150, and the two-day VIP pass is $750. The VIP ticketing option includes special viewing and standing areas, an air conditioned lounge and cash bar, among other perks.

Earlier this summer, the Philadelphia Folk Festival will return to the Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County from Aug. 18-21. Performers include Michael Franti & Spearhead, Punch Brothers, Sarah Jaraosz and Watchhouse. Tickets are available for as low as $60 per day.

The Firefly Festival will return to The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway from Sept. 22-25 for a weekend-long celebration. Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day and My Chemical Romance are set to headline.

Sept. 3-4

Doors open at noon | $150 two-day passes

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130