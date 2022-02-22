Halsey, Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance among headliners at 2022 Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival will make its return to The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Delaware this fall from Sept. 22-25, and organizers released the full lineup of artists on Tuesday.

Halsey will be headlining for the first time after her 2020 appearance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Dua Lipa, Green Day, and My Chemical Romance. Other notable performers at the 150-acre outdoor festival include Gunna, Weezer, Big Sean, The Kid LAROI, Zedd, and Porter Robinson.

Conan Gray and Willow Smith will both be making their first musical appearance at the festival. The young artists have garnered widespread mainstream fame in recent years, thanks in part to their music going viral on TikTok. There are more than 320,000 videos on the platform using Gray's popular single, "Heather."

New to the festival are several popular TikTok musicians, including 19-year old singer-songwriter Sadie Jean. Her first single, "WYD Now?," was released in December 2021. Jean, whose influences include Joni Mitchell, Taylor Swift, and Phoebe Bridgers, has more than 464,000 followers on the short-form video app.

Philadelphia-based indie punk group Mannequin Pussy will be performing. The band recently rebranded as a three-person crew and released the EP, "Perfect," at the beginning of 2021 to positive reviews.

Fans can sign up for the festival presale, which goes live on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets start at $299, which includes a weekend wristband and access to all performances. The VIP package begins at $739 and includes VIP viewing, a shaded hang area, private restrooms, exclusive dining, and a complimentary water bottle.

The Super VIP package begins at $2,699, and features concierge and golf cart services, a private side stage with an open bar, food vouchers, and a swag bag filled with merchandise.

Additional ticketing options include hotel packages for $7,499, which includes a four night stay at Bally's Casino Resort, two Super VIP ticket packages and private viewing with additional amenities.

Those who are looking to camp at the festival can do so with several package options available, starting at $299 per campsite.



The festival is outdoors, so masking and other common COVID-19 precautions are not being required at this time. Festival organizers note that this is subject to change as the pandemic progresses. The website also includes a disclaimer that there is "an inherent and elevated risk of exposure" to COVID-19 in any public place, and that guests should proceed with commonsense cautions.

Firefly has managed one other pandemic-era festival in September 2021, though many other big-ticket music events were canceled for the second year in a row. As restrictions continue to be cautiously lifted, other shows are making a return to the Philadelphia region.

The Roots Picnic lineup was revealed on Feb. 15, a major comeback for the outdoor festival since its last show in 2020. The two-day event will take place at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park from June 4-5, with Mary J. Blige and Jazmine Sullivan as headliners.