Philly Balloon & Music Festival takes to the skies Fourth of July weekend with live music, fireworks

The Philly Balloon & Music Festival is coming to Chester County on Fourth of July weekend, offering family-friendly fun whether you prefer to enjoy it from the ground or the sky.

This new event takes place between Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4, at the Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in Glenmoore and in addition to more than 40 hot air balloons, there will be live music, a car show, bounce houses, fireworks, hayrides, food trucks and beer and wine available for purchase.

Each day of the festival kicks off bright and early at 6 a.m. with a mass sunrise balloon ascension. While the jam-packed schedule of events varies daily during the 2022 festival, the afternoons and evenings are full of live entertainment.

Musical headliners for the festival include Ben Garner, Garrett Shultz, Jac Conner, and former America's Got Talent contestant Dylan Zangwill. There also will be unique family-friendly performances, including Neils Duinker Comedy Juggler, Jesse from Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, "Dreams Come True" princesses, and "American Heroes" superheroes.

Once the sun sets, watch the nighttime hot air balloon ascension, known as the "Balloon Glow." Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 in celebration of the holiday. Also on July 4 the car show will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on the festival grounds.

As far as hot air balloons go, tethered rides are an option for those who don’t want to stray too far from the ground, or you can simply enjoy watching mass balloon ascension from down below with your feet firmly planted.

For those festival-goers feeling a little more adventurous, sunrise and sunset untethered balloon rides are available with the purchase of a balloon flight ticket.

Hot air balloon actually has some historic ties to the area. According to the Philly Balloon & Music Festival organizers, the first manned balloon launch in the Americas occurred in a Philly prison yard in 1793, when a balloon pilot took to the skies in a hydrogen gas balloon.

Back to the present, though; tickets for the 2022 event are on sale through the Philly Balloon & Music Festival website.

Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4$10-$20 general admissionLudwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds1326 Pottstown PikeGlenmoore, PA 19343