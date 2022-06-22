More Events:

June 22, 2022

Philly Balloon & Music Festival takes to the skies Fourth of July weekend with live music, fireworks

More than 40 hot air balloons will be featured at the new event in Chester County, which begins at 6 a.m. each day with a mass ascension launch

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Hot Air Balloons
Philly Balloon Fest 2022 Michel Berube/from Pexels

The Philly Balloon & Music Festival takes place in Glenmoore, Chester County, from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4. Guests will have opportunities to ride in hot air balloons, but there will also be plenty to do on the ground, including musical performances, food trucks and a car show.

The Philly Balloon & Music Festival is coming to Chester County on Fourth of July weekend, offering family-friendly fun whether you prefer to enjoy it from the ground or the sky.

This new event takes place between Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4, at the Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in Glenmoore and in addition to more than 40 hot air balloons, there will be live music, a car show, bounce houses, fireworks, hayrides, food trucks and beer and wine available for purchase.

RELATED: Philadelphia Flower Show to return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2023

Each day of the festival kicks off bright and early at 6 a.m. with a mass sunrise balloon ascension. While the jam-packed schedule of events varies daily during the 2022 festival, the afternoons and evenings are full of live entertainment. 

Musical headliners for the festival include Ben Garner, Garrett Shultz, Jac Conner, and former America's Got Talent contestant Dylan Zangwill. There also will be unique family-friendly performances, including Neils Duinker Comedy Juggler, Jesse from Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, "Dreams Come True" princesses, and "American Heroes" superheroes.

Once the sun sets, watch the nighttime hot air balloon ascension, known as the "Balloon Glow." Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 in celebration of the holiday. Also on July 4 the car show will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on the festival grounds.

As far as hot air balloons go, tethered rides are an option for those who don’t want to stray too far from the ground, or you can simply enjoy watching mass balloon ascension from down below with your feet firmly planted. 

For those festival-goers feeling a little more adventurous, sunrise and sunset untethered balloon rides are available with the purchase of a balloon flight ticket.

Hot air balloon actually has some historic ties to the area. According to the Philly Balloon & Music Festival organizers, the first manned balloon launch in the Americas occurred in a Philly prison yard in 1793, when a balloon pilot took to the skies in a hydrogen gas balloon.

Back to the present, though; tickets for the 2022 event are on sale through the Philly Balloon & Music Festival website

Philly Balloon & Music Festival

Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4
$10-$20 general admission
Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds
1326 Pottstown Pike
Glenmoore, PA 19343

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Hot Air Balloons Chester County Fourth of July Festivals Fireworks Philadelphia Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly, Pa. suburbs could face beer shortage as distributors union strikes ahead of July Fourth
Beer Strike Philly

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Illness

Women are more likely to get long COVID than men, research shows
Long COVID research

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers 'in the mix' for PJ Tucker, 'interested' in Eric Gordon
PJ-Tucker-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Heat-05052022-UST

Books

Ya Fav Trashman to publish children's book about importance of clean communities
YaFavTrashman Children's Book

Festivals

The Bourse to host free block parties before Welcome America concerts at Independence Mall
Bourse Food Hall Independence Mall

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved