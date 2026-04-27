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April 27, 2026

Maifest returns to South Street this weekend with beer, music and a giant maypole

The annual spring block party is free to attend and includes live bands, German food and a liter-lift competition.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Maifest
Philadelphia's largest Maypole during Maifest by Brauhaust Schmitz Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Maifest returns to South Street this weekend with a full day of German beer, food, live music and dancing around a towering maypole.

South Street will once again turn into a full-on German street festival when Maifest returns Saturday, May 2.

The 13th annual event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closes the 700 block of South Street for a day of food, beer and live entertainment. 

Maifest is a traditional May Day celebration that celebrates spring with live performances and activities throughout the day. A giant maypole will stand at the center of the festival, with dancers performing around it throughout the day.

Live music from Die Heimatklänge Band is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m., alongside performances by the United German Hungarian Dance Group.

The schedule also includes a liter-lift competition at 1 p.m., where contestants compete to hold a full stein the longest, followed by a ceremonial keg tapping at 1:30 p.m.

Food includes German staples like bratwurst, schnitzel, pretzels and a pig roast, along with roughly 10 German beers ranging from lagers and pilsners to wheat beers and cider.

Families are welcome, with face painting, games and flower crown-making planned throughout the day.

Admission to the block party is free, with food and drinks available for purchase.

VIP tickets are $100 and include food, drinks and access to a private area with seating and restrooms.

13th Annual Maifest

Saturday, May 2 | 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
700 Block of South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free to attend; Pay as you go
VIP tickets: $100 

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

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