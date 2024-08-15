Mailbag: How are each of the Eagles' drafted rookies playing in their first training camp?

We are now 12 practices and one preseason game into 2024 Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so let's see what's on your minds. This is Part II of a two-part mailbag. Part I focused on the defense. We'll focus on questions about the offense here.

Question from @avgblackdudee: What’s your early impression of this year's draft class? It seems that they drafted some promising players.



Let's go one-by-one.

• CB Quinyon Mitchell: Mitchell is physical and feisty, and has embraced a slot corner role, where he has looked comfortable. He'll likely start there Week 1.

• DB Cooper DeJean: DeJean injured his hamstring while working out on his own before camp, hasn't practiced in team drills during training camp yet, though he will soon.



• EDGE Jalyx Hunt: I was skeptical of this selection when the Eagles made it, since they have whiffed on so many third-round projects in the past, but Hunt is fast and physical, which is a good start.



• RB Will Shipley: Shipley catches the ball effortlessly, he has some speed, and a little more power than the scouting reports would indicate. He had a nice block in the preseason game against the Ravens, but he has to get better in pass pro, based on his reps in practice.

• WR Ainias Smith: Really rough camp. Smith hasn't gotten separation, he hasn't caught the ball well, he hasn't fielded punts cleanly, and has otherwise been invisible. He may not make the team.



• LB Jeremiah Trotter: If you're reading this, you likely saw Trotter's encouraging performance in the preseason game. He is undersized and lacking ideal athleticism, but he's smart, instinctive, and tough.



• OG Trevor Keegan: Keegan hasn't had any real wow moments, but he's been competent and he knows how to play. He's a lock to make the team.

• WR Johnny Wilson: While I believe that Wilson's hype is way out of control, he has made some plays in camp and has an appealing blend of size and body control. Hands need improvement. He can't be the WR3 this year. Too soon. But he's certainly worth developing, and will make the team.



• C Dylan McMahon: Honestly, I'd like to see some of the center reps that are going to Brett Toth go to McMahon. I've liked what I have seen so far. He's a closer replica to Cam Jurgens' skill set than Toth is. McMahon will very likely make the team.



So, yes, I agree that the early indications are that this could be a good draft class. Still very early.

Question from @Phillygm711: Have the Eagles gone too far to correct the issues of not having any answers for the exotic pressures thrown at them last season? It appears Hurts is becoming "Captain Checkdown." Do you think this team will still look to get the ball downfield enough when the games start for real?



I don't know who is saying that Hurts has been "Captain Checkdown" in camp, but I don't agree with that at all. He has absolutely taken his share of shots down the field, as he will in the real games.

I do think he has checked it down some, which is a good thing. He's been delivering the ball from the pocket and taking what is there, as opposed to fleeing if his first or second options aren't open.

Question from @JoshMcNutt24: I feel like we haven’t heard how good Barkley looks in general. I imagine he’s better than what we’ve seen the last few years in training camp. Do you think that’s because people assumed he would be awesome? Does he look all world out there? Or disappointing?

He's much bigger than the running backs we have seen in camp in recent years, and he can move. He has also caught the ball well, and is easily the best running back in pass pro on the team.

It's just hard to evaluate backs in the run game in practice when it's two-hand touch.

Question from @harrynudzac: This week Will Shipley was mentioned as a potential successor to Saquon. Do you see similarities in their running styles, measurables, etc.?



Kenny Gainwell is in the final year of his contract. I think Shipley will be a successor and an upgrade over Gainwell. He is not Saquon Barkley, who has like 30 pounds on him. My comp for Shipley earlier this offseason was James Cook.

Nick Sirianni recently compared him to Danny Woodhead. I think they see him as a versatile back who can do a bunch of things in the offense, but isn't going to be a guy who can rack up 15+ carries in games.

Question from @_weedie21: Do you think they are going to use Shipley in the slot since no one is running away with the No. 3 WR spot?



I think Shipley will get some occasional opportunities to line up as a receiver, and sometimes that will be in the slot, but he is not going to be the WR3.

Question from @harrynudzac: Do you think the Eagles feel they need a WR as much as we all do? If so how do they work in Britain Covey Johnny Wilson, and others?



I can't say how vociferously Howie Roseman is trying to deal for a third receiver, but I think it's obvious that they need one, and it would be very surprising if they didn't recognize that.

Question from @EStarks3rd: What, in your opinion, is the appropriate draft compensation for a legitimate No. 3 receiver, for a team that should have legitimate aspirations of a deep playoff run?



It depends on who we're talking about. If it's, saaayyy, Adam Thielen... something like a fifth-round pick seems fair. If it's, saayyyy, Tyler Lockett, he'll cost a little more.

An early Day 3 pick should be enough to bring in a competent vet who is better than anyone the Eagles have aside from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Question from Boston__Sucks: Name a bottom of the roster player — someone most beat writers would pick as on the bubble to make the team — that has the best chance to not only make the roster but earn a meaningful role this season?

Thomas Booker is a player who I think has something close to a 50-50 chance of making the roster as the sixth interior defensive lineman. And if indeed he makes it, he's one injury away from being active on gameday and playing meaningful snaps.

Question from @TripleCeePee: Which defensive players should be pestering Sirianni and Moore to design a play or two for them on offense?



If the Eagles aren't as successful running Brotherly Shoves as they were before Jason Kelce retired and they have to start running things other than that inside the 2 yard line, then I could see Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis getting in on some rare goal line situations, like they did at Georgia.

