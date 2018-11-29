Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has funded a study to explore the efficacy of a new form of male birth control.

Unlike the birth control pills or injections that women use, this new male birth control is a gel that is rubbed into the shoulders and back to be absorbed through the skin daily. The gel serves to gradually bring down sperm counts so that a man can’t get a woman pregnant, NBC News reported.

The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the NIH, is helping enroll about 400 couples around the world to test how well the gel works to prevent pregnancy. Tests also would assess how well people like the gel and whether men will use it as directed.

The gel formula, which is called NES/T, includes a progestin-containing compound called segesterone acetate, which is made under the brand name Nestorone, along with a dose of testosterone.

RELATED READ: Doctors remove 70-pound tumor from man; he thought he had 'beer belly'

Nestorone is also used as a female contraceptive, when combined with a few other hormones. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in August as part of a vaginal ring for women to use as birth control.

That said, how could the same product prevent pregnancy in both men and women? In men, the hormone tricks the body into thinking it can stop making sperm. In women, it mimics pregnancy and tricks the body into thinking it can stop making eggs.

“The male has very low levels of progesterone normally. Now they are exposed to a high amount, and that tells the testes, ‘Oh, there is a lot of steroid around so I don’t need to make more now’,” explained Diana Blithe, chief of NICHD’s Contraceptive Development Program.

This new form of birth control is in gel form because Nestorone does not get absorbed by the body when it’s taken orally, and testosterone does not stay in the body for a full day when taken as a pill. Interestingly, both hormones last longer and are more efficient when dosed through the skin, NBC reported.

Of course, no birth control is 100 percent effective, though many are close. Factoring in “typical use,” or the reality of imperfect use in those taking birth control, men could forget to use the gel for a day with no consequences. “If they stop using it for three, four, or five days, then it won’t work the way it is supposed to,” Blithe warned.

Despite growth in the male birth control field, there is currently no commercial male hormonal contraceptive on the U.S. market. Men must choose either condoms or vasectomy, so every bit of research in this department is crucial.