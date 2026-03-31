'Male-enhancement' chocolates recalled, because they may be deadly when used with some medications

Two chocolate products marketed as male sexual enhancements are being recalled, because they may cause life-threatening interactions with certain medications.

The recalled products – Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Male Enhancement Sachet and ilum Sex Chocolate Male Sexual Enhancement Booster – were sold online nationwide by the company Gear Isle.

MORE: Vivid dreams may help sleep feel more restorative, study finds

The company is voluntarily recalling the chocolates, because they have been found to contain undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients, sildenafil and tadalafil, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. When interacting with some medications, these ingredients could cause a significant drop in blood pressure that "may be life-threatening."

No adverse health events have been reported, but men prescribed nitrates for chest pain, shortness of breath and other issues related to heart conditions are particularly at risk for complications, the FDA said.

The recalled products include:

• Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Sachet, with the universal product code 795847916279 and a June 2027 expiration date • ilum Sex Chocolate, with the UPC code 1002448578911 and an expiration date of Dec. 25, 2027

People who purchased these products are advised not to use them and to contact a health care provider if they are experiencing problems.

Gear Isle is notifying customers by letter about the recall and providing information about making returns.