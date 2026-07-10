More Health:

July 10, 2026

As male nurses become more common, men's overall health may see a boost

The increase in male nurses signals a gradual but significant shift in cultural perceptions of masculinity.

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 50-Plus Men
Male Nurses Health Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

More than 13% of registered nurses in the United States were male in 2025, up from just 2.7% in 1970.

A report from The Global Wellness Institute last year noted that masculinity is being less defined by stoicism and self-reliance and more by mental health, emotional resilience and self-care. The report characterized the state of men's well-being as undergoing a profound transformation, while noting that men continue to face significant challenges, including loneliness, career stagnation and suicide rates that remain higher than those of women.

Adding to this paradox is social media, which plays a dual role by spreading toxic hyper-masculinity while fostering positive support networks that encourage vulnerability. These competing narratives balance concern with optimism, highlighting the severity of the challenges facing men and the emergence of meaningful positive change.

Within this context is a revealing trend that reflects an important evolution in modern masculinity and one with direct implications for men's health: the rise of male nurses.

Shifting cultural perceptions

More than 13% of registered nurses in the United States were male in 2025, up from just 2.7% in 1970. This growth reflects more than demographic change; it signals a gradual but significant shift in cultural perceptions of masculinity. Historically, nursing was associated with caregiving, empathy and nurturing — traits often linked to femininity. This reinforced the stereotype that nursing was "women's work."

This perception discouraged men from entering the field and narrowed the cultural definition of what it meant to be masculine in a healthcare setting. As more men take on these roles, they are helping break the traditional association between nursing and femininity, demonstrating that caregiving and technical expertise can be equally valued expressions of masculinity.

Men are increasingly drawn to specialties that emphasize technical expertise, physical endurance and decision-making under pressure, such as emergency, ICU and trauma nursing. These roles align with longstanding cultural expectations of men as problem solvers and protectors, providing a pathway into nursing that does not require abandoning traditional aspects of masculine identity.

Despite this progress, stereotypes persist. Men in nursing still encounter assumptions that they entered the profession because they could not become physicians. These biases continue to influence workplace perceptions and career advancement opportunities, including disparities in leadership representation. This suggests that though cultural attitudes are evolving, deeply rooted gender norms continue to shape perceptions and opportunities.

Occupational drivers

Though changing perceptions of masculinity may contribute to the growth of male nurses, powerful market and economic forces are also at work. Together, they create an interplay between financial opportunity and cultural change that helps explain the profession's growing appeal to men.

Peter Drucker famously observed that culture beats strategy every time, yet the growth of male nurses suggests that labor-market dynamics can accelerate cultural transformation. Consider the following.

Nursing is one of the most stable and fastest-growing professions in the United States, driven by an aging population and increased healthcare demand. The nation is projected to have hundreds of thousands of nursing openings annually, making it a reliable and resilient career path. According to the Wall Street Journal, many men cite job stability and long-term security as major motivations. As traditional male-dominated industries such as manufacturing and some skilled trades continue to shrink or become automated, healthcare — and nursing in particular — has emerged as a new route to middle-class stability.

Financially, nursing offers above-average wages, often substantially exceeding the median income of the overall workforce, while advanced-practice roles such as nurse practitioners and nurse anesthetists can provide six-figure salaries and leadership opportunities.

Beyond economics, nursing offers meaningful, purpose-driven work. This can be especially attractive to men transitioning from military service, emergency response, industrial occupations or technical fields where teamwork, action and mission-oriented work are highly valued.

Nursing provides a clear sense of purpose by allowing professionals to help people in tangible and immediate ways. Many men also enter nursing through adjacent occupations such as EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and military healthcare roles. These pathways reduce psychological barriers and make nursing feel like a logical progression rather than a dramatic career change.

From a workforce perspective, chronic nurse shortages driven by retirements, burnout and rising demand are pushing health systems to recruit more aggressively among underrepresented groups, including men. Men are increasingly viewed as a critical and largely untapped labor pool.

Can male nurses help reduce men's hesitancy to healthcare?

The growing number of male nurses has the potential to reduce men's hesitancy to seek medical care, although the effect is likely to vary based on setting and circumstance. Male nurses can serve as relatable role models, particularly in specialties such as emergency care, where they are more prevalent.

Their presence challenges the stereotype that nursing is exclusively a female profession and may help men feel more comfortable discussing sensitive health concerns with a same-sex provider. This may be particularly important for men who are hesitant to seek care because they are uncomfortable with female providers during intimate procedures.

Studies suggest that male providers can improve engagement in preventive care and reduce stigmas surrounding certain health issues. Male nurses working in mixed-gender care environments may help normalize men's participation in routine checkups, mental-health services and chronic-disease management. And the rise of male nurses is likely to contribute to reducing men's reluctance to seek care by increasing the visibility of relatable and gender-diverse healthcare providers.

A local perspective

Among the roughly 200 students at the Rutgers University–Camden School of Nursing, about 17% are men, a rate significantly above the national average. The school has been recognized by the American Association of Men in Nursing for its efforts to leverage military veteran connections and feature male students in promotional materials.

Nursing professor Scott Hirst says he still receives questions from patients and others outside the profession about his career choice but that attitudes have improved significantly since he entered nursing more than a decade ago.

Regarding the relationship between male nurses and male patients, Hirst notes that some men appear more willing to discuss certain topics with a male nurse, much like the longstanding preference some female patients have for female providers. Based on his experience encouraging men to obtain colonoscopies or schedule follow-up appointments, Hirst says increasing the number of male nurses can encourage more men to take a greater interest in their health.

On the broader question of culture and masculinity, Hirst says traditional gender-based occupational roles are steadily dissolving. He points to the growth of women in historically male-dominated professions and entertainment trends that increasingly portray men in nontraditional roles, including nursing.

"We want our students to reflect the communities we treat, and men make up half the population," Hirst says.

A sign of change

The inclusion of more men in nursing demonstrates a shift from rigid gender expectations toward more inclusive professional identities. Evidence suggests that changing perceptions of masculinity may be the more powerful long-term driver of this transformation. The trend reflects a broader societal movement toward greater gender diversity and equity in traditionally gendered occupations. This is helping loosen cultural expectations that have often limited men's health behaviors and career choices.

Viewed through the lenses of workforce development, healthcare access and men's well-being, the rise of male nurses represents a positive example of how social change can expand opportunity while potentially improving health outcomes. It is an encouraging development not only for nursing, but also for the ongoing evolution of masculinity in modern society.

Louis Bezich, chief of staff to the co-CEOs at Cooper University Health Care, is author of Saving Men From Themselves: 20 Proven Tactics with a New Approach to Healthy Living for Men Over 50," and "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.
Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Men's Health 50-Plus Men Philadelphia Nursing Caregiving Nurses

Follow us

Featured

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Build healthy habits that actually stick
Roxborough Memorial Hospital Acue Rehab 2

Roxborough Memorial Hospital's inpatient rehabilitation: A beacon of excellence

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucknell strength coach charged in 2024 death of football player

Bucknell Football Hazing

Shopping

Philly Vintage Flea brings vintage shopping to South Philly on July 18

Philly Vintage Flea South Philly

Parenting

Beyond car seats and childproof pill bottles: A psychologist explains how to empower kids to make safer choices

Child Safety Parenting

Arts & Culture

New musical reimagines Ben Franklin as young rock star

Ben Franklin musical

Wellness

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved