'Mare of Easttown' scores five Critics' Choice nominations

When HBO's hit limited series "Mare of Easttown" premiered last year, television fans across the Philadelphia region were excited to see how the show, which takes place in a fictional suburban town, would represent the culture and fervor of a community many people hold so dear.

The audience reaction was largely positive, scoring a 93% on the rating platform Rotten Tomatoes, and critical response has been largely the same – the show scored 16 nominations and four wins at September's Emmy Awards.

Now, "Mare of Easttown" is among the TV shows with the most nominations for the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. It received five nominations, placing it in a tie with Paramount Plus' "Evil."

The highest number of nominations went to another HBO hit series, "Succession," which received eight.

The seven-episode "Mare" was nominated in the limited series category. It remains to be seen whether the show gains a second season. Speculation heightened after lead actress Kate Winslet told TVLine last summer that she misses her character, Mare Sheehan, and would "absolutely love" a second season.

Creator Brad Inglesby spoke briefly in July about a possible second season, acknowledging that discussions of more "Mare" is warranted. But he said he isn't sure where to go with the characters, given the way the series wrapped up.

"Mare" received nominations for best limited series, best actress in a limited series (Winslet), best supporting actor in a limited series (Evan Peters) and two best supporting actress in a limited series nominations (Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson).



A complete list of nominations for the Critics Choice Awards are below. The show will air live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Best Drama Series

• "Evil"

• "For All Mankind"

• "The Good Fight"

• "Pose"

• "Squid Game"

• "Succession"

• "This Is Us"

• "Yellowjackets"

Best Comedy Series

• "The Great"

• "Hacks"

• "Insecure"

• "Only Murders in the Building"

• "The Other Two"

• "Reservation Dogs"

• "Ted Lasso"

• "What We Do In The Shadows"

Best Limited Series

• "Mare of Easttown"

• "Dopesick"

• "Dr. Death"

• "It's A Sin"

• "Maid"

• "Midnight Mass"

• "The Underground Railroad"

• "WandaVision"

Best Movie Made for Television

• "Come From Away"

• "List Of A Lifetime"

• "The Map of Tiny Perfect Things"

• "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

• "Oslo"

• "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas"

Best Actor in a Drama Series

• Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

• Mike Colter, "Evil"

• Brian Cox, "Succession"

• Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

• Billy Porter, "Pose"

• Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Best Actress in a Drama Series

• Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

• Chiara Aurelia, "Cruel Summer"

• Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

• Katja Herbers, "Evil"

• Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

• MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

• Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

• Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

• Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

• Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

• Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

• Mandy Patinkin, "The Good Fight"

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• Andrea Martin, "Evil"

• Audra McDonald, "The Good Fight"

• Christina Lahti, "Evil"

• J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

• Sarah Snook, "Succession"

• Susan Kelechi Watson, "This Is Us"

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

• Iain Armitage, "Young Sheldon"

• Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

• Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

• Kayvan Novack, "What We Do in the Shadows"

• Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

• Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

• Jean Smart, "Hacks"

• Elle Fanning, "The Great"

• Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Girls5Eva"

• Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

• Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

• Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Ncuti Gatwa, "Sex Education"

• Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

• Harvey Guillen, "What We Do in the Shadows"

• Brandon Scott Jones, "Ghosts"

• Ray Romano, "Made for Love"

• Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

• Kristin Chenoweth, "Schmigadoon!"

• Molly Shannon, "The Other Two"

• Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

• Josie Totah, "Saved By The Bell"

• Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

• Olly Alexander, "It's A Sin"

• Paul Bethany, "WandaVision"

• William Jackson Harper, "Love Life"

• Joshua Jackson, "Dr. Death"

• Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

• Hamish Linklater, "Midnight Mass"

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

• Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

• Danielle Brooks, "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

• Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

• Thuso Mbedu, "The Underground Railroad"

• Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

• Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

• Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

• Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

• William Jackson Harper, "The Underground Railroad"

• Courtney B. Vance, "Genius: Aretha"

• Christian Slater, "Dr. Death"

• Zach Gilford, "Midnight Mass"

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

• Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

• Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"

• Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

• Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

• Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

• Melissa McCarthy, "Nine Perfect Strangers"

Best Foreign Language Series

• "Acapulco"

• "Call My Agent"

• "Lupin"

• "Money Heist"

• "Narcos: Mexico"

• "Squid Game"

Best Animated Series

• "Big Mouth"

• "Bob's Burgers"

• "Bluey"

• "The Great Force"

• "What If...?"

Best Talk Show

• "The Amber Ruffin Show"

• "Desus & Mero"

• "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

• "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

• "The Late Show with Seth Meyers"

• "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"

Best Comedy Special

• "Bo Burnham: Inside"

• "Good Timing with Jo Firestone"

• "James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999"

• "Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy"

• "Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American"

• "Trixie Mattel: One Night Only"