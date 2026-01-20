More News:

January 20, 2026

Convicted killer sentenced to life in prison for 2018 double homicide in Kensington

Mario Ramirez, 38, was found guilty last fall of fatally shooting Jose Vega and Anthony Torres.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sentencing
Kensington murder sentencing Bill Oxford/Unsplash

Mario Ramirez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the double homicides of Jose Vega and Anthony Torres. He fatally shot both men in Kensington in 2018.

A man who fatally shot two people on a Kensington street corner nearly eight years ago will serve consecutive life sentences in prison, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

Mario Ramirez, 38, of Philadelphia, was convicted in October of killing Jose Vega and Anthony Torres on Aug. 22, 2018. According to court testimony, Ramirez exited his vehicle and shot both men with an assault rifle outside the La Corona Market at H and Thayer streets around 7 p.m. Torres, 23, died at the scene while Vega, 38, died at Temple University Hospital.

MORE: Protesters in Philly join national campaign to get Capital One to dump Israel arms corp

Several people, including two young children, were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance video captured a gold Chevrolet Uplander driving in the area before the shooting occurred. Ramirez was later identified as the driver. His passenger, who also fired shots, has not been charged. The investigation into his involvement is ongoing.

"There's a void that cannot be filled," Torres' family said in an impact statement. "We are broken. With his passing, life just feels empty with nothing to look forward to. His children left without a father, parents without a son, two siblings left without a brother."

Ramirez was arrested in March 2023 and charged with with two counts of first-degree murder and related crimes. Following his week-long trial and conviction last fall, a Philadelphia County judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The attorney general's gun violence task force prosecuted the case.

"For several years, the victims' families and friends have grieved without knowing their loved ones' killer was held accountable," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "We hope this sentencing brings them a measure of justice."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Sentencing Philadelphia Homicides Murder Kensington

Videos

Featured

Valentines Day Drink Pink Elephant

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Business

As Sheetz invades Wawa's turf, consumers may see lower gas prices

Wawa Sheetz

Festivals

Cantina la Martina brings La Tamalada back to Kensington in first Philly event since closure

1 La Tamalada - Photo

Senior Health

New finger-prick blood test could help in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimers blood test

Music

Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Nicole Good at N.J. concert

Bruce Springsteen ICE

Entertainment

A new comedy about family, anger and magical chicken soup is premiering in Philly

Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved