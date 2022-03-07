More Health:

March 07, 2022

It's OK if some families aren't ready to go maskless, CHOP doctor says

Mask mandates are being lifted, but the youngest children cannot be vaccinated. Parents must make decisions based on their risk tolerance

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health COVID-19
COVID-19 mask children Marcos Cola/Pixabay

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations falling, mask mandates have been lifted throughout the country. But unlike everyone else, young children are ineligible to be vaccinated.

As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, most restrictions, including indoor mask mandates have been lifted throughout the Philadelphia region. But some families, particularly those with young children who are not eligible to be vaccinated, may have concerns about protecting their children. 

Dr. Julia Shaklee Sammons, a physician in the division of infectious diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, detailed why it is an appropriate time to drop mask mandates. She also acknowledged that some people may not feel comfortable going maskless. 

"We are seeing some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 disease activity and hospitalizations to date," Sammons said during a media briefing Monday. "At my own institution, we have seen test positivity decline from a peak of over 40% at the height of the omicron surge to now around 2%." 

Sammons, who is also an assistant vice president in CHOP's Office of Preparedness, Prevention and Response, said this trend is expected to continue over the next several months. She also noted that the region is at a different point than when the pandemic began two years ago – vaccinations and natural infections have built a much higher level of collective immunity.

"And finally we are also seeing differences in the virus," she said. "While we expect that new variants will emerge, what we saw with the most recent omicron variant is that while it was more contagious, it was less virulent. I can say as a pediatrician, we saw a large number of children infected with the omicron variant – many more than we had seen in other stages of the pandemic – but many were presenting with clinical syndromes that are very similar to the ones that we see year after year during peak respiratory virus season due to viruses such influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

"These syndromes are things like croup and bronchiolitis, so for us, these were all signs we are beginning to move to another stage of the pandemic."

Though the conditions are right in certain places to start lifting mask mandates, Sammons said that some communities may be slower to lift COVID-19 restrictions and that mandates might need to be reinstated if case counts and hospitalization rates spike again.

"Even with lower cases numbers, some individuals may not be ready to unmask yet and that is OK," Sammons said.

In areas without mandates, going maskless becomes a personal decision that families must make based on their risk tolerance, especially for parents of unvaccinated children or those who are immunocompromised. 

Because it remains a fluid situation, Sammons recommended parents consult guidance from local public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get a better sense of the level of COVID-19 transmission in their areas. 

She also encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so, noting it takes time to get to the highest level of immunity. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been authorized for children under age 5, but Sammons said it may happen as early as April. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health COVID-19 Philadelphia CHOP Parenting Coronavirus Masks Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor with arms folded

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: My Family Doctor Saved My Life
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Utilities

PECO is providing valuable heating assistance for its customers
Purchased - Feet in front of a heater

Government

Philadelphia to provide emergency paid sick leave to workers with COVID-19 as city mandates are lifted
Sick Leave

Business

Acme Markets' parent company, Albertsons, may sell off grocery chains
Acme Albertsons Supermarkets

Celebrities

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint spotted at Minella's Diner in Wayne
Rupert Grint Minella's Diner

Holiday

Celebrate Women's History Month in Philadelphia with special programming and free museum admission
030622 Womens History Month Events.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved