More News:

September 02, 2022

Parts of Jersey Shore invaded by rare, purple jellyfish that can deliver painful sting

Mauve stingers are usually found in tropical waters, but they've recently been spotted in Sandy Hook and some beaches further south in the state

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Jellyfish
Mauve stinger jellyfish New Jersey Mobile photo taken/in Ghar Lapsi, Malta/Xinhua/Sipa USA

Mauve Stinger jellyfish have made their way to New Jersey beach. A mother and her family saw at least a dozen of the rare species. These jellyfish are mostly found in tropical waters and are known to pack a powerful sting. This is a file photo of a Mauve Stinger taken in Malta and not the jellyfish in New Jersey.

A family beach day at the Jersey Shore turned into a marine biology lesson for one mother this week when a rare species of jellyfish floated nearby in the water.

Maggie McGuire was at Sea Watch Beach in Manasquan with her kids on Monday when they saw a small purple jellyfish speckled with dots. She told NJ.com that the ocean was full of them, so she scooped one into a bucket to get a closer look and take pictures.

MORE: Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023

After a quick search online, she found a Facebook group called New Jersey JellySpotters and shared her photos. Paul Bologna, director of marine biology and coastal sciences at Montclair State University, commented on the post, telling her the jellyfish was a mauve stinger.

Posted by Cara Vignone Schreck on Monday, August 29, 2022

Mauve stingers, or Pelagia noctiluca, is a species typically found in tropical waters around the world. Unlike most jellyfish which carry stinging cells in their tentacles, mauve stingers have stinging cells covering their entire bodies – including their mouths, arms and tentacles. They are known to deliver a painful sting, which can leave an itchy rash on the swimmers who have the misfortune of encountering them.

Although their presence is unusual in New Jersey, Bologna said thousands of the jellyfish have gathered along the coastline within the past couple of weeks. He told NJ.com that he had seen mauve stingers just twice in the last 15 years, but the reason they are currently invading the ocean off the state's coast is unclear. 

Bologna cited a few possibilities, including the lack of rain, an upwelling – which is when cooler water rises to the surface – or the tides could just be pulling them closer to shore. 

"They've been found up and down," Liza Baskin, an instructor at the Marine Academy of Science and Technology in Highlands, New Jersey, told News12. "We have reports from Sandy Hook all the way down past Ocean County and really large numbers and a lot of people getting stung."

If you happen to be swimming at the Jersey Shore over Labor Day weekend and get stung by a mauve stinger, there are a few ways to treat it. Washing the inflicted area with a combination of baking soda and seawater can help, as well as using white vinegar. Ice packs wrapped in a towel also can ease the pain. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Jellyfish New Jersey Jersey Shore Sandy Hook Philadelphia Ocean County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Pennsylvania must return weapons to parents of Eric Frein, man convicted in deadly trooper ambush
Eric Frein Pennsylvania Troopers

Sponsored

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Adult Health

Common steroid treatments for asthma, allergies may cause cognitive decline, study finds
Glucocorticoids Brain Decline

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What's the worst season opener ever?
Chip-Kelly-Eagles

Food & Drink

Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023
Bagels and Co expansion Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Celebrate Negroni Week with cocktail specials at these Philadelphia bars and restaurants
Negroni Week Philadelphia Rex at The Royal

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved