More Health:

March 04, 2019

Mazzoni Center program announces a more inclusive name-change

Mazzoni Center Trans Care Services program now known as Gender Affirming Services

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention LGBTQ
Carroll - Mazzoni Center Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Mazzoni Center at 1348 Bainbridge Street in Philadelphia.

Improving health care for trans individuals of all ages has been a growing cause in recent years.

On Monday, the Mazzoni Center at 1348 Bainbridge St. in Philadelphia announced it is changing the names of its Trans Care Services program to Gender Affirming Services.

Mazzoni Center is Philadelphia’s health center focused on the needs of the region’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ) community. They have been providing care to transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and genderqueer identified clients — including adults, youth and children — since July 2003.

RELATED READ: Temple clinic helps transgender women find new voices

“This name change is an opportunity for us to fortify our commitment to affirm all genders and to continue modeling inclusion,” Gender Affirming Services Manager Anna Kiesnowski explained in an announcement.

Mazzoni's Gender Affirming services include: primary medical care, HIV medical care, hormone therapy and monitoring, laser hair removal, family planning and pregnancy-related services, on-site pharmacy, breast and chest health care, GYN services and cervical cancer screenings, pediatric and adolescent comprehensive transgender services, social support/community activities for trans youth and their families, referrals to trans-friendly providers and community resources and staff social workers. Legal services and a behavioral department offering weekly support groups for trans individuals and their loved ones are also available.

To learn more about becoming a patient at Mazzoni Center, contact  transcare@mazzonicenter.org

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention LGBTQ Mazzoni Center Teen Health Adult Health Transgender Transgender Rights

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Television

John Mulaney's best moments on the March 2 episode of 'SNL'
0303SNLMulaney

Odd News

Everything you wanted to know about the 'steel furnace letter' but were afraid to ask
27th and Girard Furnace Party

Phillies

Bryce Harper changed his number because 'Roy Halladay should be the last one' to wear No. 34 for Phillies
030219_Bryce-Harper-Phillies_usat

Health Stories

Colon cancer rising among millennials – but doctors aren't sure why
Nicole_Obenski

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved