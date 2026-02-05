Possible measles exposure reported at Montgomery County urgent care clinic

Montgomery County health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at a health care facility in Collegeville late last month.

A person with measles visited Patient First Primary and Urgent Care at 1411 S. Collegeville Road on Jan. 29. Anyone who was at the clinic between 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. that day should monitor themselves for measles symptoms, officials said Thursday.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Measles also can be transmitted through contact with droplets from an infected person.

People who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms for 21 days. Measles symptoms may include fever, cough, congestion or runny nose, red watery eyes and unexplained rash. People who become symptomatic should stay home and immediately call a health care provider, health officials said.

Also, people who may have been exposed should check their vaccination records. People who have had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — or the recommended dose based on age — are considered protected from measles. So are people who were born in 1957 or earlier, and people with lab tests confirming they have had measles.

People who are not fully protected and believe they were exposed are advised to call their health care providers before visiting a health care facility.

The people most at risk for measles complications include children under 5, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems due to leukemia, HIV or other diseases.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine can prevent measles. The vaccine is safe and available at most pharmacies and health care providers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have more information about measles on their websites.

Montgomery County health officials will post any updates about measles exposures on its website.