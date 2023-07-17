More Health:

July 17, 2023

Nearly 30% of Pa. Medicaid recipients are due for renewal, but applications have been sparse

Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh says rectifying the problem is her 'top priority for the next year'

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Medicaid
medicaid renewals pennsylvania Provided image/Independence Blue Cross Foundation

Pandemic-era enrollment rules for Medicaid have ended and 28% of Pennsylvania's Medicaid recipients are up for renewal. Val Arkoosh, secretary of Pa.'s Department of Human Services, says the state is reaching out and encouraging people to return their applications.

As pandemic-era enrollment rules for Medicaid come to an end, Pennsylvania is hoping to prevent a potential health care crisis. Of the 3.7 million people currently on Medicaid in the state, an untold number are at risk of losing health coverage unnecessarily in the coming months.

To help mitigate this risk, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says it is streamlining the Medicaid renewal process, educating recipients, and offering affordable health insurance options to those who no longer qualify for the federal benefit. Keeping eligible people on Medicaid is the agency's "top priority for the next year," DHS Director Dr. Val Arkoosh said Monday during at a Center City event discuss the issue of Medicaid renewals.

Medicaid provides health coverage to millions of low-income adults, elderly people, adults with disabilities and others. Since 2020, federal law allowed states to keep people enrolled in Medicaid without being as rigid about income requirements and paperwork filing deadlines. The allowed more people to maintain health coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, this continuous enrollment provision was terminated by new federal legislation.

"Everything has changed," Arkoosh said at the event hosted by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation. "Now that the pandemic is over, we are required by federal policy to return to our pre-pandemic redetermination process."

As a result, as many as 15 million people could lose health coverage nationwide, according to federal government estimates. In Pennsylvania, Arkoosh said about 28% of Medicaid recipients are up for renewal, but that she has been "very concerned" about the low response rates to Medicaid renewal requests, so far. In many cases, the renewal paperwork gets lost due to a change of address or simply doesn't get filed because recipients don't realize it's necessary to renew Medicaid coverage.

In short, the coming drop-off in Pennsylvania's Medicaid coverage could be bigger — and more damaging to public health — than it needs to be.

To offset this risk, the state's Department of Human Services is increasing its educational outreach efforts, giving Medicaid recipients an expanded window of 90 days to submit their renewal applications, and connecting newly-ineligible Medicaid recipients with low-cost health coverage plans through Pennie, the Pennsylvania's health coverage marketplace.

"We are encouraging people who think they no longer qualify to go ahead and complete the renewal anyway," Arkoosh said. If they don't, she added, they can automatically set up an account on Pennie, where some have found health care plans for as low as $5 per month.

Often, the issue comes down to a simple lack of awareness, especially with so many new people enrolled in Medicaid coverage since the onset of the pandemic.

In addition to giving Medicaid recipients more notice about renewing, DHS reaching out to recipients via text, email, paid media and even in-person outreach with the assistance of nonprofit partners on the ground within communities most at risk of having low renewal response rates. 

The DHS also set up a website dedicated to helping state residents avoid lapses in coverage. Renewal forms can be completed online or filled out by hand and returned by mail. Those seeking help with their renewals can call (866) 550-4355 to complete their form with a representative or go in person to any DHS county assistance office.  

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Medicaid Pennsylvania Public Health COVID-19 Pandemic Health Care Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Dad and son playing with construction toy

Five ways to keep your child’s mind active during the summer
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Freight train derails in Whitemarsh Township prompting precautionary evacuations
Trail Derailment Montgomery County

Development

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Reviewing Howie Roseman's 17 training camp trades since he reassumed GM duties in 2016
041123HowieRoseman

History

The creation of the atomic bomb hinged on a Philly physicist
Robert Serber

Entertainment

Mt. Joy to play two homecoming shows at the Mann Center next month
mt joy

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved