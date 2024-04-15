More Culture:

April 15, 2024

Fishtown's Meyers Brewing Co. to open taproom, mini golf in Cape May County

Owner Mike Meyers bought the Ocean View property late last year and plans May debut.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Breweries
Meyers Brewing Company StreetView/Google Maps

Meyers Brewing Co. is opening a new taproom and mini golf course in Ocean View, New Jersey, in May. The brewery's Fishtown storefront is shown above on Girard Avenue.

Meyers Brewing Co. will debut a new brewery and neighboring mini golf course next month in Cape May County, expanding from its bar and event space in Fishtown, the company said.

Meyers Lighthouse is slated to open next to the former mini golf course at 2576 N. Route 9 in Ocean View, just north of Sea Isle Boulevard on the way to Sea Isle City. The brewery plans to revive the existing mini golf course, which will reopen as a separate business.

The Fishtown brewery opened in 2021 at 436 E. Girard Ave. Owner Mike Meyers converted the former carriage house into a bar and event space with a farmhouse theme. The brewery is known for its mix of beer styles, including its Electric Kitty Cat pale ale, Almost Summer IPA and High Tide lager. It also makes ciders and sells wines and spirits.

The upcoming taproom in Cape May County will be more spacious than the Fishtown brewery, with 12 taps in the tasting room and a large outdoor seating area.

Meyers, an Ocean City resident, acquired the property late last year with plans to rehab the existing building. An opening date in May is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Breweries Cape May County Beer Craft Beer Mini Golf

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Harford - Hiking Trail

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Woman charged in stabbings of 24-year-old, 1-year-old in Center City, police say
center city stabbings

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Wellness

A natural deception: 3 marketing myths the supplement industry wants you to swallow
Supplement Marketing Myths

TV

Ryan Gosling spoofs Taylor Swift song during 'Saturday Night Live' monologue
ryan gosling saturday night live

Eagles

Source: Eagles agree to a contract extension with WR DeVonta Smith
032824DeVontaSmith

Pop Culture

This year's Fan Expo Philadelphia will bring notable film and game actors to Philly
Fan Expo Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved