Fishtown's Meyers Brewing Co. to open taproom, mini golf in Cape May County

Meyers Brewing Co. will debut a new brewery and neighboring mini golf course next month in Cape May County, expanding from its bar and event space in Fishtown, the company said.

Meyers Lighthouse is slated to open next to the former mini golf course at 2576 N. Route 9 in Ocean View, just north of Sea Isle Boulevard on the way to Sea Isle City. The brewery plans to revive the existing mini golf course, which will reopen as a separate business.

The Fishtown brewery opened in 2021 at 436 E. Girard Ave. Owner Mike Meyers converted the former carriage house into a bar and event space with a farmhouse theme. The brewery is known for its mix of beer styles, including its Electric Kitty Cat pale ale, Almost Summer IPA and High Tide lager. It also makes ciders and sells wines and spirits.

The upcoming taproom in Cape May County will be more spacious than the Fishtown brewery, with 12 taps in the tasting room and a large outdoor seating area.

Meyers, an Ocean City resident, acquired the property late last year with plans to rehab the existing building. An opening date in May is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.