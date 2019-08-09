More Health:

August 09, 2019

West Chester man carries people up Art Museum steps to raise money for Lupus

Michael Rankin heroically carried 41 people up the "Rocky" steps

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Fundraising
michael rankin lupus fundraising Photo courtesy/CBS Philly

Michael Rankin hails from West Chester.

While Rocky Balboa’s run all over Philadelphia and up and down the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps is both iconic and impressive, Slyvester Stalone's character might have just been beat out.

Michael Rankin, a 41-year-old hailing from West Chester, spent his birthday carrying people up the infamous “Rocky steps.”

Why? Well, as CBS Philly reports, Rankin completed this Herculean feat to raise money for the Lupus Foundation.

RELATED READ: Philly-area father-daughter duo raising funds and awareness for pediatric headaches

Rankin reportedly carried a total of 41 people up and down the Art Museum’s 72 steps to represent the 41 out of 1,000 people affected by lupus in just the tri-state area, per CBS.

Rankin pushed his body carrying kids and adults alike.

The Lupus Foundation of America, home to a branch in Jenkintown, raises funds for research, provides education and support services within the local community, conducts outreach and advocacy efforts to increase awareness and hosts annual events. 

Lupus, according to Mayo Clinic, is an autoimmune inflammatory disease in which the body attacks its own organs and tissues, often signaled by a facial rash. It’s difficult to diagnose, especially because no two cases of Lupus are the same. There’s currently no treatment for the condition.

Carry on Michael Rankin.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Fundraising Art Museum Lupus West Chester

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Titans preseason game
080819CodyKessler

Courts

Lehigh County judge: Police can't search vehicle based solely on marijuana odor
Medical marijuana vehicle search

Wellness

Eagles open autism-friendly sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field
eagles sensory room

Eagles

Five players who impressed the most in Eagles' preseason opener
Andre-Dillard-Eagles-preseason_080819_USAT

Recreation

Going to the shore? Why not go north?
Beach restaurants

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Ghostly Circus, new brewery opening and more events
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved