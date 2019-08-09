West Chester man carries people up Art Museum steps to raise money for Lupus

While Rocky Balboa’s run all over Philadelphia and up and down the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps is both iconic and impressive, Slyvester Stalone's character might have just been beat out.

Michael Rankin, a 41-year-old hailing from West Chester, spent his birthday carrying people up the infamous “Rocky steps.”

Why? Well, as CBS Philly reports, Rankin completed this Herculean feat to raise money for the Lupus Foundation.

Rankin reportedly carried a total of 41 people up and down the Art Museum’s 72 steps to represent the 41 out of 1,000 people affected by lupus in just the tri-state area, per CBS.

Rankin pushed his body carrying kids and adults alike.

The Lupus Foundation of America, home to a branch in Jenkintown, raises funds for research, provides education and support services within the local community, conducts outreach and advocacy efforts to increase awareness and hosts annual events.

Lupus, according to Mayo Clinic, is an autoimmune inflammatory disease in which the body attacks its own organs and tissues, often signaled by a facial rash. It’s difficult to diagnose, especially because no two cases of Lupus are the same. There’s currently no treatment for the condition.

Carry on Michael Rankin.