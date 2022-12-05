More Sports:

December 05, 2022

MLB free agency: All-Star Trea Turner agrees to deal with Phillies

Turner's deal will reportedly be worth $300 million over 11 years

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Trea-Turner-Dodgers-MLB-Free-Agency-Shortstop-Phillies.jpg Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Shortstop Trea Turner is one of the winter's big free-agent prizes.

The Phillies finally have their stud shortstop. 

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Phillies are in agreement on a deal with two-time All-Star Trea Turner:

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports that it's an 11-year contract worth $300 million:

Turner won a batting title in 2021 after splitting time between the Nationals and the Dogers. He followed that up with another All-Star campaign in 2022. 

Turner is a career .302 hitter who brings pop at shortstop and is another huge threat to the Phillies' lineup as a righty. The Fightins are on the heels of their first World Series appearance in 13 years and doing everything in their power to get back there and win the whole darn thing.

Spend the next decade enjoying both Trea and Bryce Harper, a longtime buddy of Turner since their days together in Washington, in red pinstripes, Phillies fans. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Trea Turner

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - CCD Holiday - Midtown Village

Make your own holiday itinerary of five unique neighborhoods

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Schuylkill River among four nominees for Pennsylvania's 2023 River of the Year
Schuylkill River DCNR

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Senior Health

Should older seniors risk major surgery? New research offers guidance
Senior Surgery Risk

Sixers

What to watch for in James Harden's expected return game vs. Houston
James-Harden-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-Miami-Heat-2022.jpg

Music

'Dancing On My Own' singer Calum Scott thanks Phillies fans for Spotify success
Calum Scott Dancing On My Own Phillies Spotify

Movies

Watch holiday classics from 'Elf' to 'Die Hard' at the Philadelphia Film Center this month
Elf movie.png

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved