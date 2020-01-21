Phillies add veteran, one-time shutdown reliever Drew Storen

The time is ripe for the Phillies to make some moves in the margins, with spring training set to begin in less than a month. And the squad did just that Tuesday, signing Drew Storen to a minor league deal.

The inclusion of a little incentive for the 32-year-old could be a vote of confidence for the one-time closer, who is fresh off of his worst showing in eight MLB seasons (in 2017, the last time he pitched).

Storen is known by most Phillies fans due to his time in Washington. In six years with the Nationals, Storen saved 95 games with a 3.02 ERA during his time there. After so-so appearances with the Blue Jays, Mariners and Reds, Storen was shut down to undergo Tommy John surgery at the end of 2017. He attempted to make it as a Royal in 2019 but didn't make the cut.

While there is no guarantee he will ever return to his 2011 form, a year that saw him earn 43 saves, there is certainly room in the pen for an experienced arm.

Here's a look at the options Philly will be selecting from to create its bullpen:

IP ERA K/BB Hector Neris 311.2 3.29 395/106 Victor Arano 74.2 2.65 80/23 Seranthony Dominguez 82.2 3.27 103/43 Austin Davis* 55.1 5.04 62/26 Jose Alvarez 334.1 3.63 297/106 Enyel De Los Santos 30.0 5.70 24/13 Edgar Garcia 39.0 5.77 45/26 Adam Morgan* 331.1 4.81 286/96 Nick Pivetta 390.2 5.34 417/147 JD Hammer 34.0 3.79 13/12 Ranger Suarez* 63.2 3.68 53/18 Cole Irvin* 41.2 5.83 31/13 Trevor Kelley

8.1 8.64 6/5 Robert Stock 50.1 4.11 53/21 JoJo Romero 392.2 4.26 351/135 Adonis Medina 473.0 3.60 429/156 Mauricio Llovera 372.2 3.45 402/124 Christopher Sanchez* 288.1 4.43 219/124 Garrett Cleavinger* 347.2 3.44 476/193 Connor Brogdon 180.0 2.50 230/58 Kyle Dohy 155.0 3.89 238.121 Tyler Gilbert 351.0 3.36 317/76 Spencer Howard 211.1 3.28 281/74 Damon Jones 253.2 3.34 313/129 Ramon Rosso 322.0 2.80 360/111 Addison Russ 152.2 3.66 200/44 Zach Warren 149.2 2.71 220/81

The Phils will be taking eight or nine of the above hurlers — including now Storen. You'll notice just Hector Neris has more than 300 innings as a reliever (Adam Morgan and Nick Pivetta have mostly started). Storen has 440.1 career innings pitched in relief. Having experience like that could be a big lift.

He'll be looking to prove it in Clearwater, and perhaps his experience can trickle down to help many of the young arms looking to compile the majority of Philly's pen.

