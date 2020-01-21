More Sports:

January 21, 2020

Phillies add veteran, one-time shutdown reliever Drew Storen

The former Nats closer, who last pitched for the Reds in 2017, will head to camp on a minor-league deal with a chance to earn a roster spot in Philly

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Drew-Storen-Phillies_012120 Charles LeClaire /USA Today Sports

Drew Storen could be a useful veteran option for the Philllies.

The time is ripe for the Phillies to make some moves in the margins, with spring training set to begin in less than a month. And the squad did just that Tuesday, signing Drew Storen to a minor league deal.

The inclusion of a little incentive for the 32-year-old could be a vote of confidence for the one-time closer, who is fresh off of his worst showing in eight MLB seasons (in 2017, the last time he pitched).

Storen is known by most Phillies fans due to his time in Washington. In six years with the Nationals, Storen saved 95 games with a 3.02 ERA during his time there. After so-so appearances with the Blue Jays, Mariners and Reds, Storen was shut down to undergo Tommy John surgery at the end of 2017. He attempted to make it as a Royal in 2019 but didn't make the cut. 

While there is no guarantee he will ever return to his 2011 form, a year that saw him earn 43 saves, there is certainly room in the pen for an experienced arm. 

Here's a look at the options Philly will be selecting from to create its bullpen:

  IPERAK/BB
Hector Neris311.23.29395/106
Victor Arano74.22.6580/23
Seranthony Dominguez82.23.27103/43
Austin Davis*55.15.0462/26
Jose Alvarez334.13.63297/106
Enyel De Los Santos30.05.7024/13
Edgar Garcia39.05.7745/26
Adam Morgan*331.14.81286/96
Nick Pivetta390.25.34417/147
JD Hammer34.03.7913/12
Ranger Suarez*63.23.6853/18
Cole Irvin*41.25.8331/13
Trevor Kelley
8.18.646/5
 Robert Stock50.14.1153/21
JoJo Romero392.24.26 351/135 
Adonis Medina473.03.60429/156
Mauricio Llovera372.23.45402/124
Christopher Sanchez*288.1 4.43219/124
Garrett Cleavinger*347.23.44476/193
Connor Brogdon180.02.50230/58
Kyle Dohy155.03.89238.121
Tyler Gilbert351.03.36317/76
Spencer Howard211.13.28281/74
Damon Jones 253.23.34313/129
Ramon Rosso322.02.80360/111
Addison Russ152.23.66200/44
Zach Warren149.22.71220/81
Minor-league stats only | *Lefty

The Phils will be taking eight or nine of the above hurlers — including now Storen. You'll notice just Hector Neris has more than 300 innings as a reliever (Adam Morgan and Nick Pivetta have mostly started). Storen has 440.1 career innings pitched in relief. Having experience like that could be a big lift. 

He'll be looking to prove it in Clearwater, and perhaps his experience can trickle down to help many of the young arms looking to compile the majority of Philly's pen.

Listed by

