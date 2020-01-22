More Sports:

January 22, 2020

Phillies look to bolster bench, offense with Neil Walker signing

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Neil-Walker-Phillies_012220 Isaiah J. Downing /USA Today Sports

Neil Walker will join the Phillies in Clearwater next month.

UPDATE [2:51 p.m.] — The Phillies have made official all four of their reported signings over the past 36 hours, including the Neil Walker deal, as the team prepares for spring training, which kicks off next month in Clearwater, Fla.

FROM EARLIER

The Phillies bench options were looking a little thin as the team prepares to head south and begin spring training in a few weeks.

But accord to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, reinforcements look to be on the way with the team signing Neil Walker:

Walker is a well-tenured big leaguer, a one-time Silver Slugger who has played at least 110 games in 10 straight seasons. He likely has the bat skills to start, boasting a .267 career batting average and 149 homers. 

He was a core part of the Pirates half a decade ago, and will re-join former teammates Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison in Philadelphia this season. After seven years with the Pirates, Walker hopped between four teams over the last five seasons, including the Mets and Yankees.

Last year in Miami, the 34-year-old played first, second and third base and hit .261. He started 82 times, most of them at first.

Walker is obviously blocked at first by Rhys Hoskins, blocked at second by Jean Segura and probably blocked at third base by Scott Kingery — but the Phillies in recent years have shown they value versatility, and Walker looks slated to be the DH against American League teams, the first bat off the bench and a utility man who can fill in wherever the Phils need a fill-in.

Back in December we took at look at who we thought would make the 26-man roster, and we surmised the team would have a five-man bench. Our guess then was that Andrew Knapp (C), Roman Quinn (OF), Jay Bruce (OF) and Josh Harrison (INF) would join a fifth, yet-to-be signed player. 

It appears Walker will be that man. 

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Neil Walker

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Curt Schilling trending into Baseball Hall of Fame next year
Schilling Phils Manager

Investigations

In 15-year-old cold case, Bucks County man charged with murdering his friend
Brundage Cold Case

Health News

CDC confirms first U.S. case of potentially deadly new coronavirus
Coronavirus washington

Eagles

NFL free agency rumors: Eagles expected to 'go hard' after Byron Jones, Chris Harris, other cornerbacks
Byron-Jones_012220_usat

TV

Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is about a real multiplayer game with cult following
Dispatches from Elswhere Trailer

Food & Drink

Fort Mifflin turning soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night
beer mug

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved