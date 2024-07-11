More Sports:

July 11, 2024

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'linked to' Cody Bellinger, other center fielders

The latest MLB trade rumors have the Phillies circling for an upgrade at center field.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Cody Bellinger Phillies Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports

The Phillies reportedly want an upgrade in the outfield. Could Cody Bellinger be their guy?

The Phillies are the first MLB team to 60 wins this season and it's doubtful they stand pact ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 30. They could certainly use more pop from the outfield and maybe a full-on upgrade in center. 

The latest report from The Athletic's Jim Bowden on Thursday indicates that the Phillies will be aggressive attempting to get a new centerfield. Bowden writes:

The Phillies have made center field a priority. They have been linked to Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Marlins, Cody Bellinger of the Cubs, Jake McCarthy of the Diamondbacks and Jacob Young of the Nationals, among others. It will be surprising if they don’t land a center fielder by the trade deadline. The Phillies are also canvassing for additional bullpen depth. [The Athletic/$]

Cody Bellinger is the surprising name there. He's currently on the 10-day Injured List for Chicago with a middle finger fracture, but he was the 2019 National League MVP and won a Silver Slugger Award last season. 

His numbers are down a bit in 2024, hitting .269 with a .742 OPS and nine home runs through 79 games. 

Bellinger, who turns 29 this weekend, has two years of player options remaining on his contract for 2025 and 2026 at $27.5 million and $25 million, respectively. That's a major financial commitment, perhaps making this type of swing unlikely, but the Phillies clearly want to make a move at center.

MORE: Ranking the Phillies' current uniform options

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Cody Bellinger

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Cooper - Cape Regional

Cape Regional is now part of Cooper University Health Care
Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July

Just In

Must Read

Government

Mayor Parker stands firm on return-to-office policy for city workers
Cherelle Parker return to work update

Sponsored

Cape Regional is now part of Cooper
Purchased - Cooper - Cape Regional

Adult Health

A Mediterranean diet and omega-3 fatty acids reduce acne, a new study shows
Acne Mediterranean Diet

Streaming

What to stream this week: 'A Family Affair' and 'The Acolyte'
acolyte disney streaming guide

Phillies

Ranking the Phillies' current uniform options
Bryce Harper Grand Slam Phillies 2008

Performances

Broadway musical 'Funny Girl' makes its Philly debut next week
Funny Girl Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved