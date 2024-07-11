MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'linked to' Cody Bellinger, other center fielders

The Phillies are the first MLB team to 60 wins this season and it's doubtful they stand pact ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 30. They could certainly use more pop from the outfield and maybe a full-on upgrade in center.

The latest report from The Athletic's Jim Bowden on Thursday indicates that the Phillies will be aggressive attempting to get a new centerfield. Bowden writes:

The Phillies have made center field a priority. They have been linked to Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Marlins, Cody Bellinger of the Cubs, Jake McCarthy of the Diamondbacks and Jacob Young of the Nationals, among others. It will be surprising if they don’t land a center fielder by the trade deadline. The Phillies are also canvassing for additional bullpen depth. [The Athletic/$]

Cody Bellinger is the surprising name there. He's currently on the 10-day Injured List for Chicago with a middle finger fracture, but he was the 2019 National League MVP and won a Silver Slugger Award last season.

His numbers are down a bit in 2024, hitting .269 with a .742 OPS and nine home runs through 79 games.

Bellinger, who turns 29 this weekend, has two years of player options remaining on his contract for 2025 and 2026 at $27.5 million and $25 million, respectively. That's a major financial commitment, perhaps making this type of swing unlikely, but the Phillies clearly want to make a move at center.

