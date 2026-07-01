MLB Trade rumors: Which starting pitchers will Phillies target?

If the Phillies make a big splash at the trade deadline later this month — and many expect they will — it will probably be in the form of a right-handed outfielder.

Even amid Derek Hill's recent heroics, the Phils need power, and consistency in the outfield.

There's another glaring weakness, however. And it's in the starting rotation.

On days the Phillies have Cris Sánchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesús Luzardo on the hill they're 34-13. When they have someone else starting, they're 14-25.

If the Phillies are in a seven-game postseason series, do you trust Aaron Nola as their fourth starter? Will Andrew Painter make a serviceable big-league return? Will Alan Rangel really emerge as a solid rotation arm?

The Phils need some kind of reinforcement there. Whether they go for an ace, who changes the race for the NL pennant, or just a fourth starter who can be relied on in a pinch, there are some options. Here's a look at 20 of them:

A monster blockbuster (1): Tarik Skubal

He's the biggest prize at the trade deadline, and if the struggling Tigers decide to sell, he'll fetch a pretty penny as far as prospects go — you might be talking Aidan Miller and/or Gage Wood here. But it would probably be worth it. Despite the expiring contract, which would force the Phillies to more or less commit to an extension of some kind, Skubal has won the last two Cy Young Awards in the American League including his 2024 triple crown. The imposing trio of aces, with Skubal, Sánchez and Wheeler might make the Phillies World Series favorites.

Borderline aces (7): Robbie Ray, Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodríguez, Michael Wacha, Sandy Alcantara, Casey Mize, Joe Ryan

All of these guys have shown they have ace stuff at some point in their careers, and each would slot in right above, or below Luzardo in the rotation as the third or fourth banana — and more importantly would give the Phillies a solid fourth option in a playoff series as well as some much-needed depth.

• Ray won the AL Cy Young Award in 2021 and is about to be a free agent. He has a 3.39 ERA this season for the faltering Giants.

• Gray is a three-time All-Star who is dominating for the Red Sox in his age 36 season with a 9-1 record and 2.69 ERA. He comes with a 2027 team option.

• Rodríguez has been dominant too, for the non-contending Diamondbacks with a 7-2 record and 2.21 ERA. He's under contract in 2027 and has a mutual option for 2028.

• Wacha has a 3.31 ERA for the Royals right now and has a 3.44 ERA over his last five seasons. He's consistent and also is under contract in 2027 with a 2028 team option.

• Another former Cy Young winner is likely to be on the block in Alcantara, who has struggled since his 2024 Tommy John surgery. He comes with a team option next season but has come on recently for the suddenly surging Marlins.

• Mize has a 2.63 ERA on an expiring deal with the Tigers.

• Ryan has a solid 3.61 ERA over 18 starts for the Twins. He carries a mutual option for 2027.



A number 5 guy (7): Seth Lugo, Luis Severino, Trevor Rogers, Brady Singer, Dustin May, Freddy Peralta, Michael Soroka

This next set of hurlers are probably cheaper, have a much less consistent track record, and would probably be fighting Aaron Nola for a fourth starter job come October. But they also have each flashed at the big league level and would be useful rotation additions.

• Lugo is a very solid swing arm who can pitch out of the pen or as a fifth starter. He's under team control for 2027 with an option in 2028.

• Severino has had ace stuff in the past but has struggled in recent seasons and is currently working back from a shoulder injury.

• Rodgers was incredible in 2025, with a 1.81 ERA over 18 starts but has fallen back to earth this season in Baltimore. He's set to be a free agent and could be a nice rental fifth starter.

• Singer has had an inconsistent career but has solid fifth starter numbers over seven seasons with a modest 4.31 ERA. He's set to come off the books for the Reds this fall.

• May missed all of 2024 with some unusual injuries and hasn't looked like the solid rotation arm he was with the Dodgers prior. He does have a complete game shutout this season with the Cardinals.

• After going 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA for the Brewers last season, Peralta hasn't been as reliable with the Mets this season with a 4.63 ERA. Could a change of scenery snap him back?

• Soroka is having his best season since 2019 with a 3.18 ERA in Arizona. He's a 2027 free agent too.

Reclamation project/depth guys (5): Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, Jack Flaherty, Tyler Mahle, Patrick Sandoval

These five guys would probably not be in the picture for playoff action but would provide a boost to the Phillies' rotation depth and could pan out like Walker Buehler did last season.

• Kelly and Gallen have both been long-time staples for the Diamondbacks, but each is struggling this season in contrast to much prior success. If Arizona has a fire sale they could be assets on the Phillies rotation, offering a change of scenery and some contention.

• Flaherty is struggling for the Tigers and hasn't put together a good season since 2024, and before that 2021. He's inconsistent but has the talent to be a rotation contributor. He's also on an expiring deal.

• San Francisco's Mahle has had trouble staying on the field, but when he does he can flash. In 2025, the righty had a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts. He has a 5.67 ERA in 13 this year.

• A real reclamation project, Sandoval has been rehabbing in the Red Sox minor leagues for a few weeks after UCL surgery a few years ago. He could be a low risk high reward target who could be a late season contributor.

