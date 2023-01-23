M&M's to indefinitely pause use of spokescandies following controversy

The famous M&M's candy mascots have been nixed following backlash to updates the brand made to the characters over the past year.

M&M's announced on Monday that the "spokescandies" characters that appear in advertising and branding will be taking an "indefinite pause." In their place, comedian and actress Maya Rudolph will take over as the M&M's spokesperson.

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies," M&M's said in a statement posted to social media. "We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M's wanted since we're all about bringing people together."



The "changes" were first implemented last January, when Mars revealed its global commitment to promote inclusivity. Part of the plans included updated, modern looks and personality profiles for each of the six candy mascots.



While most of the changes were subtle, some expressed outrage at the change in footwear for the green M&M, from go-go boots to sneakers. There was even a petition created, called "Keep the Green M&M Sexy," which garnered over 20,000 signatures.

In September, the brand also rolled out a new character, Purple, who was designed to encourage acceptance through her self-expression. The character recently appeared on limited-edition packs of purple, brown and green M&M’s — the colors of the female spokescandies — in honor of International Women’s Day.

The International Women's Day packaging immediately sparked backlash from right-wing news networks. Fox News personality Tucker Carlson dedicated a segment to attacking “the woke M&M’s," specifically noting the characters' sexualities and weights.

His rant has gone viral on social media, sparking a TikTok trend mocking the commentator. Last year, Carlson was under fire for calling the M&M's mascots "less sexy."

The outrage over M&M’s ties into a broader pushback against corporations for “going woke,” or engaging in efforts to highlight diversity and inclusion. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made the war against wokeness a feature of his political strategy, even incorporating the slang into legislative packages.

Twitter users, of course, weighed in on the announcement of the spokescandies being fired, expressing everything from humor to disappointment.

This may not be the end of the spokescandies, though.

“We will share more on the spokescandies new pursuits over the next few weeks,” An M&M’s spokesperson told CNN.

For now, Rudolph will act as the brand's "Chief of Fun." She will star in a new M&M's Super Bowl ad debuting during the big game on Feb. 12, she told “The Today Show” on Monday.



“We are proud to introduce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph," M&M's wrote. "We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong."



