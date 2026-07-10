More Events:

July 10, 2026

Model train fans can explore hundreds of displays and vendors at Oaks show

Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on July 18-19 with operating train layouts, workshops and free admission for kids.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shows and Exhibits Trains
Greenberg Train Show.JPG Provided Courtesy/Greenberg Shows Inc.

Large operating model train displays, hundreds of tables of model trains for sale and more than 70 exhibitors will be featured at Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show in Oaks on July 18-19.

More than 350 tables of model trains for sale, large operating model train displays and exhibitors from across the country will fill the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show comes to Oaks on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and features more than 70 exhibitors selling model trains, toys, accessories and collectibles. Visitors also can check out large operating model train displays built by clubs and hobbyists.

Free workshops and demonstrations will be held throughout the weekend, and attendees can bring their own model trains to try them out on a free test track.

Admission costs $12 for adults on Saturday and $11 on Sunday at the door (cash only). Saturday tickets are valid for both days. Online tickets are $1 less than door prices, and children 11 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Parking at the Expo Center is free.

Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show

July 18-19 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Shows and Exhibits Trains Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA rides from the All-Star Game will be free

SEPTA All-Star Game

Shopping

Philly Vintage Flea brings vintage shopping to South Philly on July 18

Philly Vintage Flea South Philly

Prevention

Summer is peak time for fruit — and for fruit flies

fruit flies trap

TV

Long-awaited crossover

Mare of Easttown Task

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved