Model train fans can explore hundreds of displays and vendors at Oaks show

More than 350 tables of model trains for sale, large operating model train displays and exhibitors from across the country will fill the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show comes to Oaks on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and features more than 70 exhibitors selling model trains, toys, accessories and collectibles. Visitors also can check out large operating model train displays built by clubs and hobbyists.

Free workshops and demonstrations will be held throughout the weekend, and attendees can bring their own model trains to try them out on a free test track.

Admission costs $12 for adults on Saturday and $11 on Sunday at the door (cash only). Saturday tickets are valid for both days. Online tickets are $1 less than door prices, and children 11 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Parking at the Expo Center is free.

July 18-19 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

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