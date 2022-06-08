More Health:

June 08, 2022

Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster offers better protection against omicron, company says

Also, the FDA may soon authorize Novavax's coronavirus vaccine, which uses more traditional technology than those available

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Moderna COVID-19 Omicron JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moderna has developed a COVID-19 booster shot that produces an eightfold increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the highly contagious omicron variant, the company says.

Moderna has developed a COVID-19 booster shot designed to provide stronger protection against the omicron variant, with the hope that it will be available by the end of the summer. 

Early data on its effectiveness has been promising, the company said Wednesday. The bivalent vaccine – a shot designed to address two virus strains – also protects against the original form of the coronavirus. 

The news came one day after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax be authorized for people ages 18 and older. Health officials hope that vaccine, which uses more traditional technology, appeals to unvaccinated people who have remained wary about the other available vaccines. 

The Moderna booster produced an eightfold increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the highly contagious omicron variant. It also boosted antibody levels against all other known variants of concern, the company said

In a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of 437 people, the shot had a safety profile similar to the booster dose of its existing vaccine. Study participants received a 50 microgram dose; it was generally well-tolerated.

Moderna also has developed another bivalent booster that targets nine mutations found in the beta variant. Four of the mutations also are found in the omicron variant. But CEO Stéphane Bancel said the latest booster is the company's "lead candidate" for a fall booster.  

Moderna said it soon will submit data from the trial to the FDA as part of the authorization process. The data has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal. 

Novavax vaccine moves closer to authorization

An FDA advisory committee voted 21-0, with one abstention, Tuesday to recommend Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization. The FDA is not required to follow the committee's recommendations, but it usually does. Its decision could come as soon as later this week.

If authorized, Novavax's shot would be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S following those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

About 27 million U.S. adults have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, Heather Scobie, a member of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 emergency response team, told CNBC. The Novavax vaccine could appeal to those who are more comfortable with traditional vaccine technology.

The vaccine uses a traditional, protein-based technology to generate an immune response. It contains a full-length spike protein mixed with adjuvant, but the protein can neither cause COVID-19 nor replicate. The same technology has been used for decades in vaccines against hepatitis B and HPV. 

By contrast, the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna rely on a new technology – synthetic mRNA – to provide protection. The technology sends cells instructions for producing a spike protein that will train the body to recognize and attack the coronavirus. 

The Johnson & Johnson shot also takes a traditional approach, using a disabled adenovirus to generate an immune response. This technology has been used in flu shots. But the J&J shot has been restricted due to its association with a rare but serious blood clotting disorder. 

Novavax's two-dose vaccine was 90% effective at preventing infection and 100% effective at preventing severe illness during a clinical trail. However, the study occurred before omicron and its subvariants emerged. Despite this, scientists say it most likely will protect against severe illness from omicron. 

Though the two-dose regimen induced a lower immune response against omicron, a third shot restored its prior efficacy level, Novavax Chief Medical Officer Dr. Filip Dubovsky told the FDA advisory committee. If the primary series is authorized, he said Novavax will ask the FDA to authorize a third dose. 

The side effects associated with the Novavax vaccine are similar to the other COVID-19 shots — injection site pain, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. However, committee members raised concerns about a risk of heart inflammation. Of 40,000 Novavax recipients, four men, ages 16-28, developed myocarditis or pericarditis within 20 days of being vaccinated. 

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines also have a similar risk. Dr. Cody Meissner, a pediatrician at Tufts University, who is also a committee member, told CNBC that there is not enough data to determine whether the risk is higher in one vaccine.

Novavax’s vaccine is based on more traditional vaccine technology unlike Pfizer's and Moderna's which rely on synthetic mRNA technology. It 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia FDA Moderna Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

2022 N.J. primary election: Here are results from the key races in South Jersey on Tuesday
New Jersey primary election results

Careers

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Mental Health

Feeling anxious about returning to the office? There are ways to smooth the transition
Back to office anxiety

Phillies

Do the Phillies still have a realistic path to the postseason?
Phillies-Bryson-Stott-060722_USAT

Food & Drink

Stephen Starr restaurant to replace The Grille at Wells Fargo Center
Starr Restaurant Wells Fargo

Entertainment

Tyler the Creator, Bad Bunny to headline 2022 Made in America lineup
Made in America Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved