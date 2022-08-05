Arts Montco Week to return with concerts, workshops and a jazz festival

Montgomery County is hosting its second annual arts and culture week in an effort to showcase the region's entertainment venues and their impact on tourism and revenue across the Philadelphia suburbs.

Arts Montco Week is hosted by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board and runs from Sept. 16-25. The event features more than a dozen free and low-cost concerts, theatrical performances, classes, workshops and an inaugural jazz festival.

The event was established in 2021 as a way to support entertainment and culture venues that struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The goal of Arts Montco Week is to shine a spotlight on the diverse arts, cultural, and entertainment industries in Montgomery County," said Rachel Riley, vice president of communications at VFTCB, in a release. "These people and organizations not only provide tremendous positive economic impacts to the region, but also serve as a vital reminder that the arts are essential for everyone."

By using the VFTCB's free mobile app, attendees can access free and discounted events for the duration of Arts Montco Week.

New to the event this year is Montco Jazz Fest, which runs from Sept. 21-25. The festivities kick off at the River Canteen and Assembly in Pottstown with a performance by the 16-piece All Star Big Band.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Ardmore Music Hall for a performance by Cymande, a British funk band popular in the 1970s with a unique sound that blends jazz, funk, soul, reggae and Afro pop. The Terry Klinefelter Trio also will perform standards and original compositions at the Community Music School of Collegeville.

Two popular jazz performers — Peabo Bryson and Oleta Adams — are performing at the Keswick Theater on Sunday, Sept. 25. Bryson is best known for his song "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack. To round out the jazz festival, there will be a series of Jazz Brunches at River Canteen and Assembly in Pottstown, the King of Prussia Mall, and The Blossom Cafe in Skippack.

Check out the list of featured events in Plymouth Meeting, Ardmore, Audubon, Souderton and other parts of Montgomery County.

The full list of Arts Montco Week's participating venues and events are available to browse on the Valley Forge Tourism website.



Sept. 16-25, 2022

All day | Event prices vary

Montgomery County, PA