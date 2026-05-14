Morton Contemporary Gallery exhibition will combine art, music and light

Morton Contemporary Gallery will open “Alchemy: The Sound of Color,” a new exhibition combining painting, music and light, on Saturday, June 6.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Los Angeles artist Donna Isham and composer Mark Isham and marks the pair’s first exhibition in Philadelphia. It will feature large-scale installations that combine Donna Isham’s paintings with original music, animation and light effects, along with additional paintings by the artist.

Mark Isham is an Emmy and Grammy-winning composer known for film scores including “Crash” and “A River Runs Through It.” He also has performed as a trumpeter with artists including Joni Mitchell.

According to the gallery, the installations are designed to create an immersive experience through sound, color and motion. Guests will be encouraged to sit, listen through headphones and spend time with the work as the music and visuals unfold together.

An opening reception featuring both artists will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Morton Contemporary Gallery. The free event will include wine, music and a chance to meet the artists. Advance registration is encouraged.

Morton Contemporary Art Gallery is a Philadelphia-based gallery with two city locations that features exhibitions from emerging and established contemporary artists working across a range of mediums.

Opens Saturday, June 6, 2026

Morton Contemporary Art Gallery

115 S. 13th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107



This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.