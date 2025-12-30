The top, most read PhillyVoice sports stories from 2025

In Philly, 2025 was a year of extreme highs as well as lows.

The Eagles hoisted their second ever Lombardi Trophy in February amid one of the most nauseating Sixers seasons in recent memory. The Phillies raked in the regular season before imploding against the Dodgers in a winnable NLDS. The Flyers struggled to advance in their rebuild and the Union couldn't get over the hump yet again.

If you're reading this, you already know about all of that.

And if you're reading this, you're no doubt curious to take a peek at the most read sports stories of the year. Here's a look at 12 of our most viewed and favorite stories as we take one final look back at the sports year that was:

Most read: Why the Commanders will be a dumpster fire

Somehow, Jimmy Kempski was able to predict the future as all of this essentially came true. It was the top performing of our top series of articles — likely because the team was fresh off a surprise run to the NFC title game (where they lost to the Eagles).

Most asked question: When is the Super Bowl parade?

The answer was on Valentine's Day 2025, down Broad Street. Over 1 million of you showed up.

Biggest flex: Other NFC East fan bases watch Eagles win Super Bowl

Jimmy took us inside the brains of Giants, Cowboys and Commanders fans and the schadenfreude for Eagles fans was as good as it gets. It was one of our most read posts.

Pick your poison: Ranking the Eagles potential first round opponents

A relevant story for the end of the year, droves of PhillyVoice readers took a look at our ranking of the potential Wild Card match ups for the Eagles come January.

Most read Sixers post: Ace Bailey in Philly?

There was a ton of interest in the Sixers' unexpected third overall pick in the NBA Draft, and a deep dive into how Ace Bailey — later picked fourth by Utah — might fit into the Sixers plans was the most read 76ers post of the year.

Most read Phillies post: Phillies under the most pressure before 2025

A post from Sports Editor Evan Macy looked at the Phillies players in spring training most likely to feel the heat during the regular season. Spoiler alert — Alec Bohm did just fine.

Most read Flyers post: Pre-draft rumor check in

Our Flyers writer Nick Tricome took a look at some rumors in June prior to the team's consequential draft, including buzz (that wound up being smoke with no fire) that the team was kicking the tires on Sabres winger JJ Peterka and defenseman Bo Byram.

Jimmy's favorite story: Super Bowl LIX pick

Another prediction post that Jimmy got close to spot on.

This one was a really fun assignment, though cold, hanging out by the Art Museum steps until Eagles players ascended the steps and tried to follow in the unrivaled footsteps of Jason Kelce from the 2018 parade.

Geoff Mosher's (Deputy Sports Editor) favorite: Are Eagles opponents tricking Jalen Hurts?

This was a deep dive into the strange way Eagles opponents in 2025 were game-planning against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' pass offense.

A personal account of what made the late Bernie Parent so special, not just to the Flyers, but to the city and anyone who has ever had the pleasure of meeting him.

Adam wrote some great features in 2025 but his favorite was one that took a look at some Philly-related memories from current Sixers players prior to joining the Sixers.

