Reliving the Eagles' Super Bowl win through the eyes of Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders fans

After the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, I took a look at the comment sections for the live game threads at the SB Nation sites for the Giants, Cowboys, and Commanders, who were all almost unanimously rooting for the Eagles to lose.

To note, I did not correct grammar or spelling, but did star-out the potty language.

Normally, I'll try to pinpoint moments of the game during which comments occur, but because the Eagles thrashed the Chiefs for four quarters it was hard to know at times what exactly they were reacting to. As such, for this version, we'll just do pregame comments, in-game comments, and postgame comments.

Here's what I found 😈.

Pregame

• Hope the worst fanbase on earth is crying into their pillows tonight.. hopefully on some terrible calls that win it for KC. Eff Philly for life!! (Commanders)



• Let’s not forget that in addition to putting Saquon on a platter we essentially gifted them Devonta by telegraphing the pick, and we’ve gifted them two division wins a year for most of the last 14 years. Spags is all we have to root for ugh (Giants)

• We could be here rn.. (Commanders)



• I just read that Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 against defenses coached by Vic Fangio (Giants)



• I dislike you Jerry Jones. (Cowboys)



• I just watched Strahan waving an Eagles flag. This evening is already off to a horrible start. (Giants)

• Still holding out for the meteor. (Cowboys)

• Can’t forgive the Eagles for pulling Hurts from the Washington game when they were ahead and then losing the game depriving of the Giants winning the division and going to the playoffs. I have gotten to a point that the Eagles are further down my list than the Cowboys as never thought that would happen. (Giants)



• Hurts isn’t as good as Dak (Cowboys)



• I really don’t like the Chiefs. But I hope the Eagles get embarrassed today. (Commanders)



• Schoen singlehandedly gifted Philthy a Super Bowl. Even Gettleman never did that. Worst GM in Giants history. (Giants)

• Rooting for the rets, I mean Chiefs, in this one. (Cowboys)



• I hate that I'm going for the eagles today. But I like saquon, I think a Barkley SB MVP will embarass Schoen further, and anything that helps push that clown out the door is a good thing. (Giants)



• Was Eli winning the kick of destiny the best moment from our season? I legitimately think it might be. (Giants)

During the game

• Jahon would be easily our WR2 and he barely gets looks with AJ and Devonte. (Cowboys)



• Eagles spent the entire season establishing Dotson as a worthless decoy. It’s the greatest long con in history. (Commanders)



• thats Super Bowl Champion Dotson to you (Commanders)



• Dam. Eagles, dline has them in hell (Giants)

• I'm very happy for Saquon, if the Iggles win this, their fans are going to be insufferable for the next 10 years at least.🙄 (Giants)



• philly fans will be insufferable if they blow out KC (Cowboys)



• Looks like I picked the wrong season to stop sniffing glue. (Giants)



• KC not playing overrated Buffalo today. (Cowboys)



• The fifty five burger is starting to sting a bit less. (Commanders)



• Mahomes has never looked more like a cross between Kenny powers and Kermit (Giants)



• Philly is just loaded everywhere. They have the best defense in NFLand even Mahomes can't do anything against so much presure. (Cowboys)



• So, even great QB’s look weak and throw picks when the o-line is trash?? (Giants)



• Im about to cut this off and go play dragon quest (Cowboys)



• We lost to the champs. (Commanders)



• Eli Manning never had this bad of a game in the Super Bowl (Giants)



• Well…it’s going to be a while until Dallas can compete at this level. (Cowboys)

• The Commanders could be beating this Chiefs team. (Commanders)



• It's still early, but so far it looks like Strahan, Tuck, Osi and JPP out there. Only bigger. (Giants)



• Big bodies on either side of the ball is winning the football game. And it's no rocket science. (Cowboys)



• We are in trouble, have the 3rd best QB in the division. (Cowboys)



• KC offense playing like they expect the refs to do ALL the work tonight. (Commanders)



• To make matters worse Barkley isn’t even much of a factor. (Giants)



• We should have taken Dejean instead of Newton and Sinott giving him away to to Eagles when he fell to us in the draft trade just so we could get another DT and bench warming TE . Dejean is a stud a rookie starting in the Superbowl who just intercepted Mahomes (Commanders)



• If Dak could run like that he’d be more valuable. But he’s fat, slow and when he tried to run, he pulled his hamstring off the bone like overnight slow-cooked ribs. (Cowboys)



• Philthy ready to play tonight. Chefs look mortal. Bills are probably looking around wondering why this team wasn't around 2 weeks ago (Cowboys)



• This game definitely makes me feel better about the roster. If not for the fumbles, we were toe to toe with the Eagles. We absolutely need to improve but we're not far off. (Commanders)



• We should get that PHI OC…. Seems bright with a good future… ohh wait (Cowboys)



• Well then, starting to feel better about the way the Commanders' final game went already (Commanders)



• Gronk trying to form complete sentences is the Chiefs oline (Giants)

• Wow. Did you hear that analysis from Brady? "The key to Jalen Hurts is that he wants to win. He's a winner." I really have to reflect on that. It's deep. It says it all. (Giants)

• Kelce can't propose to Taylor now... (Cowboys)

• We have no chance against that roster. (Cowboys)



• I’m not sure I like football anymore. (Cowboys)



• Why are the Giants wearing Chiefs uniforms and playing in the Super Bowl? (Giants)



• Eagles going to have 2 Super Bowl wins in the last 6 years. Dallas hasn’t even been to an NFC Championship game in 29 years. (Cowboys)

• First, Damn I hate Philly. Second, I want to punch Sirianni. Third, holy shit this is a curb stomp. (Commanders)

• There’s still time for an asteroid (Giants)



Postgame

• Wonder if they will invite Joe Schoen to the ring ceremony? (Giants)

• If jerry doesnt die anytime soon eagles will get 6 rings before dallas. (Cowboys)



• We would have smoked the Chiefs.. need to build to specifically challenge Philly (Commanders)

• Could Jerry buy the Eagles and do for them what he’s done to the Cowboys? (Cowboys)

• How did Howie manage to pay a QB $50mil to handoff to a $13mil RB (Giants)



• I still blame the stupid Giants for handing them Saquon. (Cowboys)



• John Mara will not sleep tonight. (Giants)



• We were only a handful of plays from being SB champs this year. I hate we gotta listen to Philly asshats all summer. (Commanders)



• I am pretty sure Myles Garrett will be a Philadelphia Eagle. Howie Roseman runs circles around the league. (Giants)

• Dak is paid like the best QB in the NFL. He’s not even top 2 in his division and I don’t see that changing. (Cowboys)



• Dominant win with the biggest O-line ever and incredibly deep D-line and secondary...What do take from this Joe? "I'm going to trade up for a B+ QB." Cool. cool. cool. (Giants)

• F*** the Vikings too. One bad playoff game by them got Daniel Jones paid over us paying Barkley. If we paid Barkley, he doesn't go to Philly and Philly isn't sniffing the SB. (Giants)



• We’re at least 3 great drafts behind the eagles 🦅 (Cowboys)



• I used to consider Hurts as a mid-level QB on a good team but tonight, do you think he showed as a mobile QB with an accurate arm that he belongs with Patrick, Josh and Lamar in the elite class? (Giants)



• They're gonna whip our asses twice next year (Giants)

