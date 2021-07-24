Most unvaccinated Americans don't want the shot, AP-NORC poll shows

As coronavirus cases rise across the country, a recent poll shows that most Americans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to ever get the shot.

Thirty-five percent of American adults who have not yet received a vaccine say they probably will not, while 45% say they definitely will not, the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed.

The poll also found that just 16% say they probably will get the shot, and only 3% say they definitely will get the shot.

This comes as COVID-19 cases are rising across the country as the delta variant spreads the virus among unvaccinated communities. Officials say the delta variant is responsible for 83% of the new COVID-19 cases.

Responders of the poll said they don't think the vaccine will protect them against the delta variant, despite evidence that it does. In fact, 64% of unvaccinated adults said they had little to no confidence the shots are effective against the variants, like delta,

In Philadelphia, 73.9% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, public health data shows. Nearly 61% of the population is fully inoculated.

However, the fast-spreading delta variant caused Mayor Jim Kenney to recommend masks for all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, because of more children reporting positive COVID-19 cases.

Authorization for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is likely not going to happen until the fall, officials say, as clinical trials are still underway for both Pfizer and Moderna.

Nationally, more than half of all Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and White House officials say rates are beginning to rise in some states like Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri and Nevada.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,308 adults from July 15 - 19. Respondents were selected from NORC's AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to represent the U.S.population.