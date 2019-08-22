More Events:

August 22, 2019

Movie Tavern launching Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Take the family to the movies to watch a Disney classic like 'The Little Mermaid'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series Courtesy of /Movie Tavern

Bring the family to watch a classic Disney movie at Movie Tavern in September.

Movie Tavern is bringing classic Disney movies back to the big screen this September.

The Disney's Enchanted Tales Series will include "Moana," "Cinderella," "Peter Pan" and "The Little Mermaid." The screenings will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission will be $6 per person.

Schedule:

• Sept. 6-8: "Moana" — Rated PG (2016)
• Sept. 13-15: "Cinderella" — Rated G (1950)
• Sept. 20-22: "Peter Pan" — Rated PG (1953)
• Sept. 27-29: "The Little Mermaid" — Rated G (1989)

In Pennsylvania, both Movie Tavern Exton and Movie Tavern Trexlertown, which is located in Allentown, are participating.

Disney's Enchanted Tales Series

September
$6 per person
Movie Tavern Exton: 110 Bartlett Ave., Exton, PA 19341
Movie Tavern Trexlertown: 6150 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106

