Movie Tavern launching Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Movie Tavern is bringing classic Disney movies back to the big screen this September.

The Disney's Enchanted Tales Series will include "Moana," "Cinderella," "Peter Pan" and "The Little Mermaid." The screenings will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission will be $6 per person.

Schedule:

• Sept. 6-8: "Moana" — Rated PG (2016)

• Sept. 13-15: "Cinderella" — Rated G (1950)

• Sept. 20-22: "Peter Pan" — Rated PG (1953)

• Sept. 27-29: "The Little Mermaid" — Rated G (1989)

In Pennsylvania, both Movie Tavern Exton and Movie Tavern Trexlertown, which is located in Allentown, are participating.



Movie Tavern Exton: 110 Bartlett Ave., Exton, PA 19341

Movie Tavern Trexlertown: 6150 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106

