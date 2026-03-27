More Events:

March 27, 2026

MudHen Brewing will host its annual HenStock festival in Wildwood this spring

The daylong event will feature live music, craft beer, food and activities for all ages.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food & Drink
HenStock PHoto Provided Courtesy/MudHen Brewing Company

HenStock returns to MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood on April 12 with live music, food, craft beer and activities for all ages.

MudHen Brewing Company is marking eight years in Wildwood with the return of HenStock, a daylong event centered around craft beer, food and live music.

The festival is set for Sunday, April 12, at the brewery on West Rio Grande Avenue. Admission is free.

Music starts with Dueling Pianos from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., alongside face painting, caricature artists and games for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors also will be set up during that stretch, including The PopStop, a gourmet popcorn shop. South Jersey band Fat Mezz will perform from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Food and house-brewed beer will be available throughout the day. The brewery also plans to release limited-edition HenStock glassware and a T-shirt tied to the event while supplies last.

HenStock Festival

Sunday, April 12
MudHen Brewing Company
127 West Rio Grande Ave
Wildwood, NJ 08260

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Food & Drink Wildwood Craft Beer MudHen Brewing Company

Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025

Just In

Must Read

Philadelphia 250

How to host a semiquincentennial-themed block party

Block Party Mayor Parker

Parties

Jane Austen-inspired garden party coming to Parkway Central Library rooftop terrace

Free Library.- Jane Austen Party

Wellness

Vivid dreams may help sleep feel more restorative, study finds

Sleep Quality Dreams

Shopping

Check out what's up for grabs at the DoubleTree liquidation sale

DoubleTree liquidation sale

Sponsored

Temple Health sets transplant record

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved