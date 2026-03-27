MudHen Brewing will host its annual HenStock festival in Wildwood this spring

MudHen Brewing Company is marking eight years in Wildwood with the return of HenStock, a daylong event centered around craft beer, food and live music.

The festival is set for Sunday, April 12, at the brewery on West Rio Grande Avenue. Admission is free.

Music starts with Dueling Pianos from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., alongside face painting, caricature artists and games for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors also will be set up during that stretch, including The PopStop, a gourmet popcorn shop. South Jersey band Fat Mezz will perform from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Food and house-brewed beer will be available throughout the day. The brewery also plans to release limited-edition HenStock glassware and a T-shirt tied to the event while supplies last.

HenStock Festival

Sunday, April 12

MudHen Brewing Company

127 West Rio Grande Ave

Wildwood, NJ 08260

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